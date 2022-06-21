A newborn baby with his umbilical cord still attached to him was found in a wheelie bin on Grimsby's Nunsthorpe estate in Lincolnshire on Sunday.

The baby was discovered by a local resident after the person heard cries coming out of a dustbin nearby. They discovered the baby among grass cuttings in the waste bin, according to local media reports.

Police and ambulance were immediately called to the scene and the baby was later taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The police have been able to locate the baby's mother and she is also being looked after by relevant authorities.

The police officers were also seen conducting enquiries in the neighbourhood and interviewing shocked residents. It is still not clear how the baby ended up in a dustbin.

"We received a call at 4.58pm on June 19, to a private address in Grimsby. The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two crewed ambulances and two patients were taken to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital," said an East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman.

Humberside Police told GrimsbyLive: " Officers are in attendance at a property on Winchester Avenue following reports of concerns for safety earlier this evening (Sunday, June 19). Assistance has been provided to those concerned. There are no issues or risks to the wider community."

In a similar incident reported earlier this year, a newborn baby was found covered in blood-soaked toilet paper in the trash bin of an Air Mauritius plane's washroom.

The airport officers spotted the baby during a routine screening of the plane post landing at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on January 1.

The police had then arrested a 20-year-old woman from Madagascar for throwing the baby in the bin. The woman had initially denied that the baby boy was hers, but a medical examination revealed that she indeed was the mother.