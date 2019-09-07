The summer transfer window is finally over and everyone can finally settle into the season with a final roster. All the speculations surrounding Neymar Jr. finally came to an anti-climactic end, as he ended up staying with Paris Saint-Germain. Even though he has been sidelined due to injury and he still hasn't made any appearances for the club this season, he has officially made a comeback while representing Brazil in a friendly against Colombia.

The Brazilian star was back on the pitch on Friday, as he joined the Selecao in Miami for a friendly match against Colombia. The match ended with a 2-2 draw and Neymar was instrumental in both of his team's goals.

According to a match report by Fox Sports, Neymar set up Casemiro in the 19th minute to open up the scoring. Brazil's lead was short-lived after Colombia's Luis Muriel scored a brace before the end of the first half. Neymar came to Brazil's rescue and salvaged a draw courtesy of his 53rd minute goal.

This is Neymar's first appearance this season for either club or country, after having been sidelined due to an ankle injury. He missed out on the Copa America 2019 campaign, which Brazil won over the summer.

Even though he was recovering from an injury, Neymar's summer was not uneventful. For the better part of the last three months, he has been in the center of transfer speculations. PSG was reportedly deeply embroiled in negotiations with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

A Barcelona comeback appeared to be in the cards until sources revealed that several players who were being put forward in the "cash plus player" deal were unwilling to leave Camp Nou. Real Madrid on the other hand, is attempting a major revamp after a disastrous 2018/19 season. It was believed that club president Florentino Perez had his sights on the Brazilian star. However, no acceptable deal was put forward either.

In the end, Neymar remains to be a PSG player. He hasn't figured in any Ligue 1 games so far, which further fuelled transfer speculations. Now that he's proven that he's fit to play and the transfer window is over, it remains to be seen how he will reintegrate back into the PSG squad.