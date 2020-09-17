Neymar Jr. continues to be at the losing end of his battle to find justice against Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez. The Brazilian has been handed a two-match ban following the red card he received during the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille last Sunday.

In the closing stages of the match, Neymar was one of five players who were sent off after an altercation on the pitch. The Brazil international was seen hitting Alvaro at the back of the head after other players started coming to blows. He claims that the move was in retaliation to a racist remark from the Spanish player. According to Neymar, Alvaro called him a "monkey son of a b**ch."

While the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), the governing body of French Football, has confirmed that the alleged racial abuse will be investigated, Neymar is already at the receiving end of the two-match ban. Alvaro on the other hand, has denied the allegations and has the full support of the Marseille organisation.

"Alvaro Gonzalez is not racist; he demonstrated it to us by his daily behaviour since joining the club, as his team-mates have already testified," read a statement by the club as shared by the BBC.

Angel di Maria, one of Neymar's PSG teammates, is also under investigation for allegedly spitting at Alvaro. He has been summoned to attend a disciplinary hearing on September 23.

Apart from Neymar, PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa received the harshest penalty from the controversial match. He has been suspended for six games. Leandro Paredes also received a two-match suspension.

As for Marseille, Jordan Amavi received a three-match suspension while Dario Benedetto received the lightest penalty with a single-match ban.

All five suspended players figured in the "brawl" that broke out during the match that Marseille won 0-1. Alvaro did not receive any punishment, and Neymar admits that it will be harder to prove verbal abuse as opposed to the video evidence of physical violence. It remains to be seen is he will find vindication.