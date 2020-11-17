Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. is still constantly being mentioned in the same breath as FC Barcelona. The link between the player and his former club remains strong three years after the Brazilian left the Catalan club for the Ligue 1 side.

Ever since Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to PSG, it is believed that Barca has been trying to sign him back during every transfer window. It has been widely reported that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was extremely unhappy about Neymar's departure, and has been asking the club to get him back. In fact, a large part of Messi's dissatisfaction with the club in recent seasons has been linked with the insufficient efforts they have put in to re-sign the Brazilian.

Unfortunately, Barcelona has been experiencing financial strain in the past few season. As such, they have not been in a position to offer PSG anything near what the Parisians would want for the player. After all, they invested a record amount just to bring him to Paris.

Neymar's links with Barcelona unfortunately do not just revolve around transfer rumours. The player and his former club have been embroiled in a complicated legal battle which is still raging to this day.

In June, Neymar was ordered to pay the club 6.7m euros after the court ruled in favour of Barcelona in their case over a loyalty bonus. Neymar has since appealed the decision.

Last week, Barcelona sued Neymar and is demanding for him to return €8.5 million in overpayments. The PSG forward then countersued the club for €44 million.

Needless to say, the legal battle between the two parties has soured their relationship. With FC Barcelona holding elections in January, it remains to be seen if the new management will be able to mend the bridge. However, it still remains unlikely that they will be willing to spend enough money to tempt PSG to sell in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.