European football's most awaited summer transfer has been suspended and it's been confirmed that Neymar Jr. won't be moving back to his former club, FC Barcelona anytime soon. The transfer deadline was set on the 2nd of September, which has passed without any favourable results for the Catalans.

It was reported that the Neymar deal would have cost the La Liga champions a whopping £236 million, which included £182 million in cash; with Jean-Clair Tobido, Ivan Rakitic, and Ousmane Dembele's lease for the rest of the season.

However, with Dembele not being interested in leaving Barca even for a single season on loan, the deal seemed a bit impossible right from the start.

Despite all the speculations between fans of both clubs, Paris Saint-Germain put a stop to the deal's progress. According to The Sun, the Ligue 1 champions have claimed that Neymar has expressed his interest in staying in Paris and fulfilling his commitments to the club.

Although representatives of the French club have showcased Neymar's decision to stay in PSG as their sole reason for abandoning the Barcelona deal, the truth could be something else entirely.

Just a few days earlier, Leonardo Araújo , PSG sporting director, had publicly expressed his disgust at Barcelona for not being willing to fulfill all the conditions associated with the Neymar transfer deal.

According to the Sun, the loan deal was doomed at Barca's end, as Todibo, Rakitic and Dembele all refused to leave Camp Nou. As a reply to that, Leonardo stated in a press conference that no deal was finalised because PSG weren't getting what they wanted.

Neymar, who had been impatient about leaving PSG and returning to Barcelona, needs to wait for at least one more transfer window. As of now, there are no more chances of him making the most awaited move this summer since the transfer deadline has already passed.

Currently, Neymar is travelling to the United States to join the Brazil squad ahead of their international clashes against Peru and Columbia. So far this season, the Brazilian superstar hasn't featured in a single match for PSG.

However, with the heavyweight Champions League combat against Real Madrid on the cards, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel might consider using Neymar as the French side's attacking spearhead.