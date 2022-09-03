Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is known as an explosive character on court, but his latest antics have led many, including a former Wimbledon champion, to accuse him of abusive behaviour towards his girlfriend and members of his family.

On Wednesday, he was once again seen hurling insults and even spitting in the direction of his own player's box. This is a repeat of his behaviour in previous tournaments earlier this year. His girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi was seen silently applauding and continuing to support him as he fought to beat Benjamin Bonzi at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in the second round.

Kyrgios won the first two sets, (7-6, 6-4), but Bonzi bounced back to claim the third set. Clearly frustrated, he screamed at his box: "Go home if you're not going to f***king support me, bro."

A former tennis pro has suggested that Nick Kyrgios’ inner circle, including girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, “should probably be standing up and walking out” of his events following Wednesday’s theatrics at the 2022 U.S. Open.#USOpen



pic.twitter.com/I0cNoU0P7u — tennis #USOpen (@sportyacc) September 1, 2022

He also appeared to spit in the direction of his box, and raged at the umpire due to what he believes to be marijuana being smoked in the stands somewhere.

Nine-time Wimbledon doubles champion Todd Woodbridge said: "The behaviour [of Kyrgios] is just not helpful and it's just not healthy. The people that are sitting in his player's box have to take some action. That action should probably be standing up and walking out."

He added that it is unreasonable for the player to blame his girlfriend and the rest of his box for what is happening to his match because "they've got nothing to do with what goes on the court. It's up to Nick to make the shots and hit the plays."

Kyrgios pushed through to win the fourth set and eventually won his third round match against J.J. Wolf in straight sets. He was given a warning by the umpire, but it won't come as a surprise if he ends up picking up another fine before the end of the tournament.

He was penalised a number of times at Wimbledon earlier this year, after he had similar outbursts towards his box and the umpire. Regardless of his behaviour, his relationship with Hatzi appears to be going strong. The pair shared several photos of themselves enjoying the New York sights before the US Open started.

Read more Nadal shows rare moment of anger as journalist hints at cheating