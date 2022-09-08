Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi got a simple one word answer from the Australian after she praised him for a stellar 2022 campaign thus far. The 27-year-old was in no mood to acknowledge it after his loss to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals at the US Open.

Kyrgios was on top of the world prior to his loss to Khachanov, after his dominant win over 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev. The win over the now former world number one installed the Aussie bad boy as one of the favourites to make the final at Flushing Meadows.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist came into the game against Khachanov as the favourite, but the 27th seed was in no mood to roll over. The Russian picked up his game in the fifth set, and closed it out 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4 in three hours and 39 minutes to book a place in the semifinals against Casper Ruud.

Hatzi was aware of Kyrgios' disappointment after the loss, and took to social media to praise her boyfriend. "What an amazing season @k1ngkyrg1os (Kyrgios)," the 22-year-old influencer posted on her Instagram Story. "You've made everyone proud. I love you so much."

The Australian, who made the finals at SW19 this year, while also claiming the title at the Citi Open in Washington, was in no mood to acknowledge the praise. Kyrgios re-shared the story, but had just a simple one word response to his girlfriend, "devastated" he wrote.

Kyrgios was broken when he spoke to the press after his encounter with Khachanov. He lambasted himself for letting people down, as he was aware of the opportunity in front of him to make it to the latter stages of yet another Grand Slam this year.

However, Kyrgios was magnanimous in his praise for his Russian opponent after the five set loss. Khachanov is also preparing for his first major semi-final where he will face number five seed Ruud, who dispatched Matteo Berrettini in straight sets in his quarterfinal clash.

"I'm obviously devastated," Kyrgios said, as quoted on the ATP Tour site. "But all credit to Karen. He's a fighter. He's a warrior. I thought he served really good today. Honestly probably the best server I played this tournament, to be honest, the way he was hitting his spots under pressure."