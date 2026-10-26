Rapper Nicki Minaj has sparked speculation about a possible White House role after Donald Trump's communications director publicly suggested the rapper could become the next press secretary. Minaj responded with an interesting post after Steven Cheung floated the idea on social media.

The White House's official account also reacted to the suggestion, while Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz invited Minaj's fans to weigh in. However, there has been no confirmation that she has been offered the position.

Nicki Minaj for White House Press Secretary?

Cheung, the White House communications director, shared a video of Minaj praising Trump's international politics while aboard Air Force One. The footage showed the rapper discussing the president as she travelled on the aircraft.

Alongside the video, Cheung wrote on X: 'Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!'

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ https://t.co/petoprxVoX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026

The post quickly drew attention because of the unexpected suggestion that a high-profile music star could take on a prominent government communications role.

The White House's official X account responded with an eyes emoji, adding to the speculation surrounding Cheung's remarks. However, the response did not confirm that the administration was considering Minaj for the position.

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz also joined the conversation, addressing the rapper's fanbase, known as the Barbz.

'Hey Barbz, what do we think about this idea??' Bruesewitz wrote, encouraging fans to share their views on the suggestion.

Neither Cheung nor Bruesewitz announced a formal recruitment process or confirmed that Minaj had been approached about the job.

Nicki Minaj Responds With Cryptic Emojis

Minaj subsequently responded to the suggestion with an American flag and a grinning face with sweat emoji. Her brief reaction offered no explicit confirmation of whether she was interested in becoming White House press secretary.

The emojis left the meaning of her response open to interpretation, with no accompanying statement outlining her intentions or addressing whether she would consider a government position.

The rapper also shared a separate video showing the interior of Air Force One. In the footage, she panned across the aircraft's spacious interior, appearing impressed by the surroundings.

#AirForceOneBARBIE ✈️ https://t.co/REMx618QHj — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2026

Her post focused on the experience of travelling aboard the presidential aircraft rather than confirming any potential involvement in the White House communications team.

Nicki Minaj's Air Force One Appearance Draws Attention

The social media exchange came as Minaj prepared to appear alongside Trump in Port Huron, Michigan. Her presence alongside the president provided additional context for Cheung's post and brought renewed attention to their public association.

Cheung's video of Minaj praising Trump's international politics was central to the press secretary speculation. His suggestion, however, remained a public remark on social media rather than an official announcement about the administration's staffing plans.

The position of White House press secretary involves communicating the president's policies and responding to questions from journalists. There is no indication in the reported exchange that Minaj has been selected to undertake those responsibilities.

Press Secretary Speculation Remains Unconfirmed

Although the suggestion attracted attention from White House figures and Minaj's fans, the available information does not establish that the rapper has received an offer or is formally being considered for the role.

Cheung's post presented the idea publicly, while Bruesewitz's response invited fans to discuss it. Minaj's emojis did not clarify whether she viewed the suggestion as a joke or a serious possibility.

For now, the exchange remains an unusual social media moment involving the rapper and Trump's team, rather than confirmation of a change to the White House communications staff.