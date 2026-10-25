Donald Trump said he hoped Nicki Minaj 'wasn't insulted' after describing her as having a 'beautiful a**' and asking her to stand during a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, 25 October. The president followed the comment about the rapper's body by telling the crowd: 'We love Nicki.'

Trump was in Michigan to campaign for Republican candidates ahead of the 3 November midterm elections, with Senate nominee Mike Rogers among those appearing at the event. His remarks about Minaj briefly shifted attention from the political purpose of the rally to the rapper's appearance.

Trump Asks Nicki Minaj to Stand

Trump turned from his earlier remarks to address Minaj, referring to 'one hell of a beautiful ass' before naming her. He then said: 'That's hard to miss. Stand up. That's hard to miss.'

Trump signalled that he would resume his previous subject, saying: 'Okay, I'm going to get back to my story.' He added: 'I hope Nicki wasn't insulted, but we love Nicki.'

The president followed that acknowledgement with a reference to her support, telling the audience: 'She's been with us for a long time.' The quoted passage contains no explicit apology or withdrawal of his comment.

Michigan Visit Bolsters Republican Campaign

Republican candidates Rogers and John James also attended and spoke at the Port Huron event, which took place as Michigan voters were already casting early ballots. Early in-person voting began on Saturday, 24 October, and runs through Sunday, 1 November.

The timing placed Trump's visit in the final stretch of campaigning, with election day nine days away. His appearance formed part of a wider effort to support Republican candidates on the midterm ballot.

Rogers Seeks Open Michigan Senate Seat

Rogers, a former congressman, faces Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed, a former public health official, in the contest to succeed retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters. The race gives Republicans an opportunity to gain a seat currently held by a Democrat.

Michigan has proved difficult territory for Republican Senate candidates, with the party failing to win a Senate race there for more than three decades. Rogers previously sought election to the chamber in 2024, when he lost to Democrat Elissa Slotkin.

Obama Also Campaigns in Michigan

Trump's rally followed former president Barack Obama's appearance in Detroit the previous day, when he campaigned alongside Democratic candidates El-Sayed and Jocelyn Benson.

The consecutive visits brought the current and former presidents to Michigan to support their respective parties before voting closes.

That campaign setting explains the political purpose of Trump's Port Huron appearance, but it does not establish Minaj's response to his remarks.

Trump's expressed hope that Minaj was not insulted should therefore not be treated as evidence that she had complained. The material reviewed establishes his words, not whether she welcomed the comment, objected to it or discussed it with him afterwards.