Trump aides have informally floated Nicki Minaj as a possible new White House press secretary following Katie Zacharia's firing, according to TMZ's account of the exchanges. The suggestion drew responses from the White House's X account and Minaj herself, although it remains unclear whether she is being seriously considered.

TMZ described the exchanges as informal nominations following Zacharia's dismissal. Its coverage did not establish that Minaj had received an offer or that a decision on a replacement had been announced.

Trump Aides Float Nicki Minaj for Press Secretary

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video of Minaj praising President Donald Trump's international politics on Air Force One. Alongside the footage, he wrote, 'Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!'

The White House's X account responded with an eyeballs emoji. Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz then joined the exchange, writing, 'Hey Barbz, what do we think about this idea??'

Cheung's wording proposed Minaj for a specific White House position, while Bruesewitz framed his response as a question to his audience. Neither quoted message announced an appointment.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/petoprxVoX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026

Minaj responded with an American flag and grinning face with sweat emojis. TMZ interpreted the latter as signalling nervous laughter, but her response did not establish whether she regarded the suggestion as a serious possibility.

Nicki Minaj Posts From Air Force One

Her own X post focused on the experience of flying aboard Air Force One. She shared a video panning across the aircraft's large interior, appearing in awe, according to TMZ's description of the footage.

TMZ also reported an appearance alongside Trump in Port Huron, Michigan, describing it as scheduled for 'this evening'. The relative time reference was not accompanied by a calendar date, leaving the timing of the planned appearance unclear.

Nicki Minaj Features in Trump's Port Huron Remarks

TMZ also reported that Trump commented on Minaj's appearance at a rally in Port Huron. It quoted him complimenting her body before directing her to stand, introducing a different exchange involving the rapper and the president.

Trump stated, 'By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before: Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss. Stand up. That's hard to miss.'

He added, 'I hope Nicki wasn't insulted, but we love Nicki. She's been with us for a long time.'

The comments quoted from the rally concerned Minaj's appearance and Trump's statement that she had 'been with us for a long time'. They did not address the press secretary suggestion raised by Cheung and Bruesewitz on X.

TMZ's coverage describes a rally in Port Huron as having taken place, alongside a report previewing an appearance in the city. The dates remain unclear, leaving it unresolved whether both references concern the same event or how the online exchanges relate to the rally remarks.

TMZ also recalled Trump discussing Senator Husted's rear end during appearances in Kentucky and Ohio. At a stop in Highland Heights, Kentucky, Trump told the crowd he could not take his eyes off the senator's rear end, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, the Kentucky comments followed remarks at an Ohio rally, where Trump claimed he had been staring at Husted's buttocks because he wanted to confirm the senator's athletic ability.