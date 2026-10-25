Nicki Minaj was reported to be joining US President Donald Trump at a Republican campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, 25 October 2026.

The appearance would bring one of music's most recognisable performers into the campaign for Michigan's closely contested US Senate seat, just days before the midterm elections.

The news followed months of increasingly public support for Trump from the Trinidad-born rapper.

Minaj has appeared alongside the president, praised his leadership and defended their association against criticism. Her reported involvement in Michigan would take that relationship directly onto the electoral campaign trail.

The Washington Examiner, which first reported the planned appearance, said Minaj would join Trump in supporting Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and other party candidates.

The event was scheduled for McMorran Place Arena, with Trump's remarks expected at 3pm local time.

Nicki Minaj and Trump Bring Celebrity Attention to Michigan Senate Race

Trump's Michigan visit forms part of the Republican campaign ahead of the 3 November elections, when control of Congress will be at stake.

Former Republican congressman Mike Rogers is competing against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed for Michigan's open Senate seat. The contest has attracted national attention because its outcome could affect the balance of power in Washington.

Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Democrats in Detroit on Saturday, 24 October, a day before Trump's scheduled appearance in Port Huron. The visits highlighted the attention both parties are giving Michigan in the closing stages of the campaign.

Minaj's reported appearance adds an entertainment figure with a substantial international following to the Republican event. Her music career has given her a public profile beyond political audiences, although celebrity recognition does not necessarily translate into votes.

The rapper's participation would also be different from simply expressing support online. Appearing alongside a sitting president at an election rally places a public figure directly within the campaign itself.

The contrast with Minaj's earlier political positioning is difficult to miss. In previous years, she criticised some of Trump's immigration policies.

More recently, she has become an outspoken supporter of his administration, appearing at official events and defending the president in interviews.

Her political views have attracted both support and criticism, particularly among audiences accustomed to seeing entertainers speak out against Republican policies.

Why Nicki Minaj Has Become an Increasingly Visible Trump Supporter

Minaj's relationship with the administration became particularly visible in January 2026, when she appeared alongside Trump at an event promoting government-backed investment accounts for children.

The rapper joined the president at the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit in Washington on 28 January. The initiative provides eligible children with government-funded initial investments intended for long-term savings.

Her support continued into September, when she discussed her relationship with Trump during an appearance on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle.

'I am honored to be able to have an opportunity to work with this administration and to work with President Trump,' Minaj told host Laura Ingraham on 18 September. She also described the president as someone she could relate to, while rejecting criticism of their association.

The comments offered a clearer explanation of her position than speculation about what might motivate a celebrity to enter partisan politics.

Minaj has also used her public platform to discuss issues beyond music, including religious freedom and the treatment of Christians in Nigeria. Her growing involvement with the administration has consequently extended beyond appearances at political gatherings.

Reports on Sunday suggested that her Michigan visit was proceeding as planned. Minaj shared footage from Air Force One, while White House communications director Steven Cheung posted video of an exchange with the rapper.

During the conversation, she praised Trump's business background and expressed confidence in his leadership.

The footage offered further evidence of her proximity to the administration, although it did not independently establish what she would say at the Michigan rally.

The election context remains central to the appearance. Rogers and El-Sayed are contesting a seat that could influence control of the Senate, while Michigan's automotive industry and trade relationship with Canada remain important campaign issues.

Trump's scheduled visit also follows disagreements over trade policy and the effects of tariffs on manufacturers operating across the US-Canada border. Rogers has praised tariffs for encouraging investment while acknowledging concerns about their impact on automotive trade.

Minaj's presence may attract attention beyond the usual political audience, but there is no established evidence that her involvement will change voting behaviour.

For now, her reported role in Port Huron marks another public appearance connected to an administration she has increasingly embraced, this time during the final days of a congressional election campaign.