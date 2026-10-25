White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has fuelled speculation that Nicki Minaj could become its next press secretary, posting a video of the rapper on X with the words: 'Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!' The official White House account then replied with an eyes emoji, but no appointment has been announced.

The exchange came on Sunday, 25 October, with the press secretary position vacant since Katie Zacharia left the role on 16 October. Minaj's name had already been circulating after a parody post about the role attracted more than 3.5 million views. It turns a joke that began on social media into a question the White House's own accounts have appeared to entertain.

What the Post Shows

Cheung tagged Minaj in the 2-minute-9-second clip, which shows two people seated at a table in what appears to be an aircraft cabin, and the post carries no text beyond that single line. It does not say where the footage was filmed or who is sitting opposite her, and the clip alone does not establish a flight or a job.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/petoprxVoX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026

Is Nicki Minaj the new White House press secretary? Cheung's phrasing, 'may have found', is tentative, and neither his post nor an emoji reply from the official account amounts to an announcement or a job offer.

Air Force One and Michigan Rally

The post follows reports that Minaj flew on Air Force One with President Donald Trump on 25 October, a trip the Mirror said she joined. She was due to appear with him that day at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, in support of Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers.

The flight came five days after Trump greeted her at the White House with the words 'There she is, my favourite'. Minaj has described the election as 'the most important midterm election of our lifetimes', and the rally was part of the president's final push before voting day.

How the Rumour Began

The idea began as a joke, and its path from parody to the White House's own feed took about a week. An X post on 19 October from an account that describes itself as a parody profile claimed Minaj was in line for the job.

The same day, Jimmy Fallon staged a mock interview on The Tonight Show, cutting clips from Zacharia's only briefing into answers to his own questions. The segment ended with footage of Trump saying 'Nicki Minaj', yet every answer was a repurposed clip rather than a genuine exchange.

Zacharia Vacancy and Precedent

Zacharia took over from Karoline Leavitt and gave one briefing, lasting less than 15 minutes with only three questions, before Trump told her: 'Honestly if I were you, I'd reconsider.' The White House said she was 'transitioning out' of the position, five days into the job, amid scrutiny of her professional credentials.

Trump has since said he is in 'no rush' to name a replacement, even with the midterm elections due on 3 November. The empty lectern has given the Minaj rumour room to grow.

Minaj's backing for the president is long-running. At a Treasury Department event in January promoting children's investment accounts, she called herself 'probably the president's number one fan' and pledged money towards the scheme. She has since urged young Americans to vote Republican on My View with Lara Trump.

Entertainers have moved into senior government roles before, most recently Pete Hegseth, who went from co-hosting Fox & Friends Weekend to leading the Pentagon. No successor to Zacharia has been named, and only a formal White House announcement or a direct comment from Minaj would settle the question for readers.