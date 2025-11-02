The tension between Brooklyn Beckham's wife, Nicola Peltz, and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, is not ending anytime soon. While the Beckhams are determined to have Brooklyn during the holiday season, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star is reportedly not ready to be nice with her in-laws just yet.

Nicola Peltz 'Not Ready To Make Nice' With The Beckhams

Several reports claimed there was a falling-out between Brooklyn Beckham's mum, Victoria Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz. The rumour has been around for years, but a new report claimed that Brooklyn's parents are extending an olive branch. This came after Victoria and David Beckham liked their son's post on social media.

'David's been trying to make peace since June and he's determined to have their son at their Christmas table, with or without Nicola,' an unnamed family friend told Woman's Day.

The same source claimed that the former Spice Girls singer wanted the same. 'Victoria's also desperate to make up with Brooklyn,' the tipster added.

It remains unclear, however, whether the Beckhams will be successful in convincing Brooklyn to spend the holidays with them, since his wife hasn't warmed to her in-laws. 'Nicola's not ready to make nice,' the source added.

Nicola Peltz And Victoria Beckham's Rumoured Fallout Started From A Wedding Dress

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been married for three years already. However, since his marriage to Peltz, there have been rumors that her relationship with his parents — Victoria and David Beckham — has never been the same.

The alleged feud began when Peltz allegedly refused to wear a wedding gown designed by her mother-in-law. The actress-model told Variety in 2022 that she wanted Victoria to design her bridal gown, but months before her big day, the singer-turned-businesswoman reportedly realised that 'her atelier couldn't do it.'

Peltz decided to walk down the aisle in a Valentino couture dress. She, however, acknowledged the rumoured feud started from her wedding dress:

'She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that,' Peltz continued.

Nicola Peltz Accused Of Shading Victoria And David Beckham

Peltz graced the August 2022 cover of Tatler magazine and talked about how her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, reached out to her billionaire dad, Nelson Peltz, for career advice. She also mentioned how Brooklyn was under a 'lot of pressure to please people with his career.'

It's understandable that Brooklyn did not have it easy. He was born to parents who both made a name in their fields of work.

David Beckham was a former English professional footballer and was probably the most popular and recognisable player of his generation. Victoria Beckham rose to fame as Posh Spice of the Spice Girls, the girl band that was a cultural phenomenon in the late 1990s.

Unlike his parents, Brooklyn had to explore several things before he found his passion for cooking. He tried to follow in his dad's footsteps as a footballer but was released by the Arsenal club when he was 16. He also pursued modelling, designing, and photography before he found his heart in the kitchen.

Brooklyn said his parents were supportive of him finding his own path. However, Peltz's words did not settle well with fans, who were convinced of the broiling tension between her and his parents.

Brooklyn has also seemingly distanced himself from his family. He wasn't as involved as his siblings in his mom Victoria's Netflix documentary, fueling the family feud rumors.

Peltz and the Beckhams have denied the rumoured tension between them, but it just never seems to die down.