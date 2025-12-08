Hollywood seems to have a new power couple, if the dating rumours about Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban turns out to be true.

The singer-actress and the country pop star showed amazing chemistry as

judges in American Idol Season 13 in 2014, but the friendship they built over the years seemed to evolve into something stronger over the years.

Friends to Lovers?

During their Idol stint as judges, both Urban and Lopez have their own love lives.

The two looked overly touchy in their photos, but Urban was happily married to Oscar Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman at that time, while Lopez was dating dancer Casper Smart.

While the Can't Get Enough singer broke up with Smart in 2016, Urban's marriage to Kidman stayed strong until they announced their split and eventual divorce in September 2025.

Lopez also wed Ben Affleck in 2022, but they also ended up in divorce in January this year.

Multiple reports claimed that Lopez reached out to Urban after learning about his split with Kidman.

'J.Lo reached out to Keith as soon as she found out he and Nicole had split up, she wanted to offer her support and check in,' a source told Heat World. 'A lot of people did that for her when she and Ben broke up and it meant everything to her. It's been more than a year now and she's still hurting over her divorce so she's very sensitive to anyone going through the end of a marriage.'

The insider also said that Lopez sympathised with Urban after he became subjected to a lot of ugly rumours, particularly the one linking him to 25-year-old Maggie Baugh, who later on denied the claims.

Despite Baugh's clarifications, the source said that Urban allegedly felt miserable while on tour since fans thought of him as a 'clichè' whose going through a midlife crisis. He also felt that Hollywood had abandoned him to side with his ex-wife. But Lopez continued to be a friend.

'Keith has been so grateful for her support, a lot of people have shunned him in favour of Nicole so J.Lo's kindness is highlighted,' the source said.

In turn, Urban also lifted his friend's spirits when Lopez and Affleck ended their marriage.

The source claimed that the singer-actress was devastated by the fact that she and her on-again, off-again romance with the Batman star ended in divorce.

Hopes for a Budding Romance

The insider said that Lopez and Urban's rapport during their Idol stint was so strong, some people even talk about how flirty they were with each other.

But now that both of them were single and in need of distraction, some people within their circle hoped that they could at least record a duet together or start seeing each other as more than friends.

'People in both their worlds are trying to play matchmaker for them and the idea of teaming up for some sort of romantic duet has been suggested as a way to jumpstart things.'

If their 'cupids' will succeed, the source claimed that it will be beneficial for them in so many ways.