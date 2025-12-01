Keith Urban is reportedly reaching out to Nicole Kidman in hopes of repairing their 'fractured' marriage as he has been grappling with financial worries, escalating pressures at work and alleged private gigs connected to figures in Donald Trump's circle — developments that insiders say have pushed him to reconsider life after their reported split.

According to insiders, the musician has been plagued by loneliness and regret, leading him to reach out to Kidman.

A Post-Split Reality He 'Didn't Expect'

Keith Urban's life has reportedly been flipped upside down since he and Nicole Kidman allegedly separated. The country artist, famed for his polished charm on the red carpet and imposing presence on stage, is reported to be dealing with the emotional aftermath of a life that has suddenly become quieter than he had anticipated.

According to sources, Urban immediately returned to work after the vacation, filming the second season of The Road with Blake Shelton and performing a Las Vegas residency. But behind the scenes, insiders claim he has become 'more isolated than ever' and is privately unsure how to negotiate his new situation.

'He's putting on a brave face, but deep down, he's exhausted. He didn't know how much he relied on Nicole until she wasn't there,' according to one source. This sentiment is reportedly fuelled by his surprise at the divorce filing, which some insiders claim Kidman initiated after he supposedly 'called her out' and voiced dissatisfaction with the marriage.

Trump Gigs Spark Shock and Speculation

Perhaps the most shocking information is that Urban has reportedly been accepting private, high-paying assignments tied to people in Donald Trump's network. The choice has allegedly taken Hollywood insiders by surprise, as the singer has long been associated with polished award-show performances and popular tours.

According to one insider, the stress of managing finances alone, something he had rarely experienced throughout his marriage, may be forcing him to reconsider the divorce entirely.

'Keith's never had to handle this kind of pressure alone,' the source alleges. 'It's been a rude awakening.'

Nicole Kidman 'Hanging In There'

While Urban is said to be struggling with his independence, Nicole Kidman has reportedly been drawing strength from her daughters. The Oscar-winning actress is described as 'hanging in there,' focusing on family and her upcoming projects.

Reports suggest Kidman has tried to remain graceful and dignified throughout the separation, even as friends say the breakup weighed heavily on her. According to one insider, she 'never imagined' the marriage would reach this point and has been cautious about engaging with Urban's emotional outreach.

Yet despite the alleged distance, sources claim Urban has continued to express remorse.

'He's lost his best friend,' an insider claims. 'He's desperate to fix things.'

Trying to Work Through the Pain

According to reports, Urban's coping mechanism has been persistent hard work. Insiders say he has pushed himself into performances, rehearsals, filming obligations, and appearances. Although the hectic schedule keeps him occupied, some others think it has also brought him alarmingly close to burnout.

One pal reportedly said, 'Those gigs are being accepted by 'single Keith. He's just trying to stay busy, but the loneliness is starting to hit.'

The same insider claims Urban has been reaching out to Kidman more frequently, hoping she will take him back before their lives drift further apart.

A Reconciliation on the Horizon?

Whether Kidman is open to reconciliation remains unclear. Friends allegedly say she feels deeply for Urban but has suffered with the emotional toll of the marriage and the alleged reasons behind their breakup. While no reconciliation has been confirmed, the divorce file does include a parenting agreement for daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, providing a clear, if difficult, way forward.

As one insider concluded: 'He knows he's made mistakes. He just hopes it's not too late.'