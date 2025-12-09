The daily phone calls between Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe during the actress's reported split from husband Keith Urban have ignited fresh romance speculation and, according to reports, left Crowe's girlfriend feeling 'blindsided' by the level of intimacy.

As Kidman allegedly leans on Crowe for emotional support during what sources describe as a painful period, insiders claim the frequency of the calls has raised eyebrows both inside and outside the relationship.

All claims stem from tabloid and entertainment outlets, and neither Kidman nor Crowe has publicly commented.

Girlfriend Reportedly 'Blindsided'

The girlfriend of Crowe claimed that she was surprised at the frequency of his day-to-day communication with Kidman. Reality Tea reported that she was caught off guard by the intimacy, and it is unsurprising that it might lead to something more than just a friendship.

Although Crowe has not done so publicly, people close to Crowe have confirmed that the calls are simply supportive, as he has always been the best of friends with Kidman and not in any romantic way.

Longstanding Friendship

The relationship between Kidman and Crowe is several decades old. Boy Erased is a 2018 film by Joel Edgerton in which the two star as married partners.

The List states that although they convincingly portrayed their on-screen spouses, they have never been romantically attached in real life.

Kidman has been described as a confidant to Crowe in all respects, and this has united them through their Australian backgrounds and Hollywood careers.

Industry observers have often described their relationship as one of mutual respect, shaped by shared roots and a deep personal trust that predates the current rumours.

Risks, Perceptions, and the Price of Celebrity Support

The gossip has sparked controversy on the Internet. There are those fans who believe Crowe was being friendly, and those who imagine there might have been some form of love. The analysis of social media has been split in half, with some applauding Crowe's loyalty and others questioning the limits of their relationship.

Kidman has also been subject to speculation, which has highlighted her strength. Nevertheless, she has survived the struggles of divorce, and she still centres on her children and other new projects, such as her latest movie roles.

The divorce between Kidman and Urban has been extensively publicised, and several sources report on the divorce. On his side, Crowe has been questioned on his own life and relationships in the past. Their friendship has a new focus, pointing to the media's interest in the dynamics of celebrities, particularly when grief and support meet with rumours of romance.

The relationship between Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe has sparked rumours of a romantic involvement, as the two made numerous daily calls to his girlfriend, who is said to be blindsided by the relationship. Although the insiders claim the relationship is platonic, the speculation highlights the difficulty of balancing friendship, support, and public perception in the limelight.

Crowe's support would be priceless to Kidman in her divorce, and, in Crowe's case, the controversy is a reminder of the need to balance compassion and sensitivity toward the partner's feelings.