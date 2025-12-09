Netflix submitted the entire ensemble cast of 'Stranger Things 5' for supporting acting categories at the 2026 Golden Globes marking a rare awards strategy built around highlighting the show's ensemble rather than singling out traditional leads.

Actors including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin were all submitted for consideration.

But when nominations were unveiled, the final season of Netflix's blockbuster series received zero nods.

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is submitting the entire cast of #StrangerThings5 in the supporting acting categories at the Golden Globes. https://t.co/PYK8IuxX3N pic.twitter.com/U602oVi6VZ — Variety (@Variety) November 7, 2025

‘Stranger Things 5’ received 0 nominations at the 2026 #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/PxHveNVgwg — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 8, 2025

So Why Was It Ignored?

Online, viewers quickly offered explanations. Some fans pointed out that only one-third of the season has aired, meaning critics and voters were judging an incomplete narrative.

Others argued that a few episodes received mixed reviews for writing and CGI, suggesting the early half simply wasn't strong enough to build awards momentum.

Adding to the confusion, many casual viewers believed Netflix's earlier press about eligibility, but several industry watchers clarified that timing played a bigger role. One viral comment pointed out that the season missed the cut-off and would instead be eligible for the 2027 Golden Globe nominations.

Ofcause.

Because it will be eligible for the 2027 nominations — Mdevah⃤ ★𓃤𓅇𓅋𓆘𓂀𖤐𓆙☥𓆃𓄂 (@KingMdevah) December 8, 2025

Gulf News echoed this, stating that 'Stranger Things 5' simply arrived too late for 2026 consideration.

Voter Behaviour May Have Played a Role

Industry analysts have also suggested that the Globes tend to reward fresher critical standouts over long-running franchises, no matter how beloved. With shows like 'Severance,' 'The Diplomat,' 'Pluribus' and 'The White Lotus' dominating the conversation this year, a sci-fi drama entering its final chapter may have simply struggled for space. Even Vogue, in its list of snubs, noted that reviews for the season's first half were 'muted,' which likely weakened its position among voters.

Some fans also believe Netflix's unusual strategy — submitting every actor as a supporting performer — may have backfired, blurring the narrative around which performances deserved individual recognition.

While the ensemble-driven approach highlighted the cast's unity, it may have diluted standout performances that typically anchor awards campaigns.

Fans Surprisingly Unbothered

Unusually, social media reactions were largely calm. Several fans agreed the lack of nominations 'made sense,' citing story pacing and ongoing release gaps as reasons not to panic

Others shifted focus to Netflix's wider presence across the awards landscape, noting that the streamer continues to secure nominations elsewhere — and that the show remains a cultural force regardless of trophies

Sure, Stranger Things 5 missed the 2026 Golden Globes,

but Netflix is still stacking nominations elsewhere.

Hawkins and Vecna are trending regardless.

Awards come and go — fan culture stays feral. 🔥📺 — NO FILTER ZONE (@AltVaulz) December 8, 2025

A growing number of viewers have also taken the long view: with the full season releasing across November, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, fans expect a far stronger showing during the next awards cycle, especially at the Emmys.

What's Next for 'Stranger Things'?

While the Golden Globes shutout may look harsh on paper, fan faith in the series remains largely unshaken. Many viewers believe that once the complete season airs — including the emotional finale arriving on New Year's Eve — awards buzz will naturally rebuild. And with a release strategy designed to keep the show in conversation throughout the holiday season, it's clear Netflix is far from done campaigning.

For now, fans remain patient, insisting that Hawkins will get its recognition — just not for the 2026 Golden Globes.