The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have united with the banking sector, civil society organisations, and workers' unions across the nation, to address the growing economic crisis in Nigeria.

Over the last decade, the NLC have made it their mission to promote workers' rights and to encourage decent employment opportunities for Nigerian nationals.

On Friday 1 September, the NLC warned the public about their upcoming two-day strike that was put in place to protest the widespread suffering and impoverishment across Nigeria.

The NCL has also threatened to completely shut down the economy within 14 working days or 21 days after the strike if the government do not meet their demands sooner.

The decision to commence a strike follows the NCL declining a meeting with the Federal Government in Nigeria, which has caused hardships to escalate after they removed fuel allowances.

The Federal Government have asked for a period of two weeks to finalise organised demands made by the NCL.

The NCL has demanded that there must be an immediate adjustment made to the economic policies in Nigeria, in an attempt to abolish poverty and improve the livelihoods of more than half of the population.

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees (NUBIFIE) represent employees in the finance field in Nigeria.

The leaders of NUBIFIE also issued a warning that declared that all banks will be taking part in the two-day nationwide strike, which will take place on Tuesday 5 September and Wednesday 6 September 2023.

#Strike: Banks In Kaduna State Shut Down In Adherence To The NLC's 2-Day Warning Strike pic.twitter.com/zd9UCg4HdT — Intel Region (@IntelRegion) September 5, 2023

In the written statement, that warned the public of their strike, NUBIFIE wrote: "The directives are imperative to get the needed attention of the government and to warn it against interfering in the internal affairs of unions instead of addressing the punishing economic circumstances we find ourselves in."

Kicking off the promised strike today (Tuesday 5 September), the Apapa port in Lagos has been closed. Commuters have been stranded in the process.

Aboderin Olusola, the Senior Deputy General Secretary of NUBIFIE, told reporters that the solidarity and togetherness amongst industrial unions is extremely important at this time.

Mr Olusola revealed: "It was NLC's directive to all the industrial unions and NUBIFIE didn't have any option than to issue that circular to all our members and management of banks and insurance companies in Nigeria."

The State Vice Chairman of the Labour Union, Ado Riruwai, also recognised that the unification of essential organisations was key.

Mr Riruwai told reporters: "We have shut down all power sector. Banks are not operating. We heard a flight took off this morning from the airport, we are heading down there to ensure no flight take off from the airport."

"All government offices were under key and lock," Mr Riruwai added.

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) dedicate their work to promoting and protecting the "interest and welfare of our workers in the maritime industry".

Adewale Adeyanju, the President General of MWUN, loudly directed MWUN's allies to stand alongside the NLC in the two-day nationwide strike.

Mr Adeyanju explained: "This decision is due to the Federal Government's refusal to engage and reach an agreement with the organised labour on critical issues of the consequences of the unfortunate hike in the price of petrol, which has unleashed massive suffering on Nigerian workers and the generality of the Nigerian citizens."

Empowering other organisations to do the same, Mr Adeyanju noted: "The MWUN as an affiliate of the NLC, is obliged to comply with the directive and has consequently instructed all our members in all ports, jetties, terminals, and oil and gas platforms nationwide to partake on the two days total shut down warning strike as directed by the NLC."