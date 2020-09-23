There have been rumours that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will play the lead role in HBO's adaptation of the video game series "The Last of Us." Details remain scant but the actor may have hinted at his involvement during a Q&A with fans on Monday.

The "Game of Thrones" star took to Reddit to promote a new app called Dandi, which is designed to connect people directly to specific nonprofit organisations to expedite processes in sending funds and finding solutions to problems.

Naturally, fans flocked to his post to ask him various questions including his time on "Game of Thrones" and his possible appearance in "The Last of Us." One fan asked if there is any truth to the rumour that he will play Joel Miller in the HBO show.

"I remember lots of people thinking you'd be the perfect cast for him," the fan asked, to which Waldau cheekily replied, "I just got part 2...What a great game." Meanwhile, another user chimed in and suggested that he is also perfect for the role of Tommy.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau would make a great Joel in a Last of Us HBOMax series. ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/b8ReK3P61p September 22, 2020

Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us" video game series follows Joel Miller and a young girl named Ellie, who must learn to survive as they journey across a ruined, zombie-infested city. Joel is the main character in the first game and the installment, "The Last of Us Part II," focuses on Ellie, now a grown woman who is out for vengeance over Joel's death. Tommy is the younger Miller brother and he factors greatly in the installment.

Naughty Dog Vice President Neil Druckmann, who also penned the story for the original game, is on board for the show. "Breaking Bad" writer Johan Renck and Craig Mazin of "Chernobyl" will also pen the script.

Fans have since petitioned for Waldau to portray Joel because of his scruffy look. More so because he has worked with HBO in the past with "Game of Thrones." They believe that he is playing "The Last of Us" as "source material research" and the fact that he is now on the second game means he has already learned what is there to know about Joel.