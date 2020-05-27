A local Hull man was arrested after he accidentally hit a 9-year-old boy with his motorbike on Monday. The incident took place at around 12 p.m. in Rosmead Playing Fields, near Southcoates Lane. Emergency services took the injured boy to the hospital where he had to undergo emergency surgery due to his injuries. Suspect Jerome Cawkwell will remain in police custody until his appearance in court today.

The unnamed boy was reportedly at Rosmead Park when the incident occurred. It has not been revealed whether he was alone or with someone at the park. Cawkwell, while riding a red and orange motorcycle, rammed into the pedestrian before fleeing the scene of the accident.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the call for medical assistance. Witnesses told the Humberside Police that the accident was caused by the reckless motorist. The police were told that the rider was not wearing a helmet nor a shirt. Within hours of the collision, the police tracked down Cawkwell and arrested him.

Humberside Police spokesperson confirmed that they had responded to the reports of a collision in Rosmead Playing Fields. The 24-year-old Cambridge Grove resident was arrested and charged with five offences. According to Hull Live, Cawkwell was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without a licence, using a vehicle without insurance, and using a vehicle not in efficient working order. The suspect is set to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later today.

The spokesperson also stated that the victim of the crash had sustained life-changing injuries. It was later revealed that the boy had to undergo an amputation surgery at the hospital.

According to The Sun, residents around the area were stunned by the incident. Witnesses reported high police presence after the crash. To get the child out of the park, an ambulance had to drive into the field. Gates were cut open to allow the vehicle to enter the park.

Details of the victim have not been released by the police. Cawkwell is awaiting the trial for his vehicle offences.