Since its original release, the Nintendo Switch has clawed its way up the charts in a bid to rival the Sony PlayStation 4. Among current-generation systems, Microsoft appears to have no chance of catching up to the aforementioned two. Nevertheless, the announcement of the Xbox Series X could sway consumers from a game system purchase this holiday season. However, those who are set on buying or asking for the hybrid console should be aware of a rip-off that could mislead shoppers.

Several reports have pointed out that rip-offs of Nintendo's latest machine have popped up on some retailers. Not only does the packaging attempt to copy that of the original product, but the name even tries to keep it as close as possible to the original. It seems that consumer watchdogs are worried that the uncanny resemblance of the Nanica Smitch to the genuine item could lead to a lot of confusion.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be one of the most popular gift items most gamers want. As such, loved ones who are planning to give it as a present might be on the lookout for great deals. With an estimated price of about $50, shoppers who are in a rush could grab the knockoff by mistake, notes NintendoSoup.

Therefore, the best way to verify its authenticity is to closely observe the box. While the printed images and text does look like the real thing at a glance, a closer inspection will quickly reveal the fake.

Nanica Smitch sounds like the name of an actress whose gimmick is her last name pic.twitter.com/pj78FqtsMU — Salt (@gmbbsalt) December 23, 2019

First of all, the picture on the box shows that the Joy-Con buttons are spaced differently, and the controllers do not have an analogue stick. The remotes are detachable, which is an unexpected feature for a cheap copy. Additionally, the Nanica Smitch is significantly bulkier than the game system it is trying to pass off for. Instead of regular game cartridges, this device is programmed to play emulated ROMs only.

Hey @ashens, have you bought a Nanica Smitch yet? pic.twitter.com/Q3DoHU5XBi — Lurid Larsson (@MrLurid) December 21, 2019

So far, reports have noted that the Nintendo Switch clone uses RCA cables to connect to a television. It does come with a rechargeable battery for portable use with its built-in 5.5-inch display. Out of the box, the Nanica Smitch comes pre-installed with around 800 games. It is currently unclear if Nintendo is already aware of this product.