Public pressure is mounting on the American president's youngest son to enlist following the 28 February onset of conflict. President Donald Trump's unauthorised military campaign against Iran has sparked intense debate regarding who should fight.

This culminated on Wednesday when MS Now anchor Lawrence O'Donnell delivered a scathing broadcast demanding the president's family participate. A parody website, draftbarrontrump.com, rapidly gained traction as critics argue the twenty-year-old should serve.

Why Lawrence O'Donnell Compares Barron Trump to Royalty

During The Last Word, the commentator drew a sharp contrast between the modern presidential family and the British monarchy. O'Donnell noted, 'Before she became Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth served in uniform during World War Two while her father was king of England.'

The host expressed frustration regarding the student's birthday. O'Donnell stated, 'After Barron Trump celebrated his 20th birthday in lavish style last week as a Trump, he could have marched straight down to a recruiting station and join the army to fight in his father's war.'

The broadcaster swiftly followed up regarding the student's choices. 'But he didn't.' O'Donnell challenged him. He asked, 'Does Barron Trump know how to drive? Could he drive an ambulance in the army, or is he not quite as tough as the 18-year-old Princess Elizabeth was when she joined the war effort?'

He remarked, 'Imagine being more spoiled than an English princess on her way to becoming queen of England.' He concluded the son is 'more spoiled than the British royal family.'

How The Trump Family Has Steered Clear Of Military Service

The critique extended to the family's aversion to armed service. 'Eric and his older brother, Donald Jr., were of military enlistment age when their hometown was attacked on 9/11,' O'Donnell explained.

He emphasised the stark difference compared to ordinary citizens. 'Thousands of young American men and women on that day decided to join the United States military, but not the Trumps.'

This trend allegedly persisted during subsequent global conflicts. 'As the wars of their era began in Afghanistan and Iraq, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump followed in the family tradition of silently watching others go off to war,' he observed.

Will Eric Trump Answer The New Call To Enlist?

The military raised the maximum enlistment age to forty-two, aligning with Eric Trump's age. O'Donnell seized this to issue a challenge.

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O'Donnell framed this as a pivotal moment for the family. 'Eric Trump has been left with a wide open opportunity to become the brave Trump, the first and only brave Trump in history,' O'Donnell declared.

He named the specific siblings who currently qualify for service. 'And so tonight, with the three Trumps available for military service in their father's war, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Barron Trump, the world waits for the emergence of the first brave Trump,' he added.

Lawrence O'Donnell: Barron Trump Could March Into A Recruiting Station Today To Fight In His Father's War -- But He Didn't



"Does Barron Trump know how to drive?"



"Imagine being more spoiled than an English princess." pic.twitter.com/agi4dcsS2o — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) March 26, 2026

Why President Donald Trump Avoided The Vietnam Draft

O'Donnell directed his severe commentary at the commander in chief, who notoriously bypassed service five times. The White House ignored a press inquiry regarding the segment.

The anchor reminded viewers of the president's medical deferments. 'Donald Trump himself, of course, repeatedly and famously avoided the military draft during the Vietnam War, ultimately getting out of it with a note from his doctor saying that his feet—that he spent the rest of his life playing golf on—just could not serve in any capacity in the army,' he noted.

O'Donnell concluded by underscoring the absolute nature of the exemption. 'Not as a driver, not an office job. Just nothing.'