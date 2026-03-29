Pope Leo XIV delivered an unusually forthright message in St Peter's Square on Palm Sunday, 29 March 2026, declaring that Jesus 'does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.'

The pontiff's comments, delivered before thousands of worshippers, were widely interpreted as a condemnation of US President Donald Trump and senior administration figures who have invoked Christian language in support of the ongoing US‑Israeli military actions against Iran.

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The Pope, however, did not explicitly name any individual in his homily.

In the days leading up to Palm Sunday, senior US officials used religious language to rally support for the campaign.

Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, speaking publicly about the war, urged Americans to pray for victory 'in the name of Jesus Christ' and even called on believers to embrace what he described as 'overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.'

Pope Leo's address appeared to push back against that rhetoric and against any theological justification for violence.

Pope Leo XIV Indirectly Addressed War Wagers

In his homily marking the Mass of the Lord's Passion, the Vatican News reported that the Pope drew on both the Gospel narrative and Old Testament scripture to cast Jesus as the embodiment of peace. 'He remains steadfast in meekness, while others are stirring up violence,' Pope Leo said, describing how Christ embraced suffering for humanity rather than resorting to force.

He reminded the faithful of the moment in the Garden of Gethsemane when, after one of Jesus' disciples drew a sword and struck a servant of the high priest, Christ instructed him to put it away—citing the teaching that 'those who live by the sword die by the sword.'

'We walk with Him and contemplate His passion which He bore for the sake of humanity as a gift of love,' the Pope told the crowd. Even as death approached, Jesus did not arm or defend Himself. "He revealed the gentle face of God, who always rejects violence," the Pope said.

The Pontiff repeated the phrase 'King of Peace' several times, drawing on the prophet Isaiah's warning that God does not heed the prayers of those whose hands 'are full of blood.'

'Jesus is the King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war,' he said. 'He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.'

A Moral Rebuke with Global Reverberations

Pope Leo's remarks were notable for their clear moral message. Unlike past popes who have gently urged peace, this Palm Sunday homily directly addressed the current political moment.

It came after several days of US defence officials using religious language to support military actions, quoting Christ to encourage backing for the war. By focusing on scripture and the example of the suffering Christ, the Pope clarified that faith should not be used to justify violence.

However, his message was more than a critique of leaders. He also spoke about the real human cost of war, calling attention to the 'many wounds of the human family in our world today' and urging people to remember those 'oppressed by violence and victims of war.' Quoting Bishop Tonino Bello, he prayed that 'the flashes of war are fading into the twilight' and that 'the sufferings of the poor are breathing their last.'

By basing his homily on scripture and tradition, Pope Leo emphasised that Christian faith is meant to promote peace. Repeatedly calling Jesus the King of Peace, he reminded the faithful that prayers cannot be used to bless or justify conflict.

A Call to Lay Down Weapons

The Pope's comments arrived amid wider global instability, with fighting in the Middle East, tensions in Ukraine, and lingering conflicts elsewhere.

He encouraged people to think more deeply about what peace truly means and the responsibilities of both religious and political leaders in achieving it. In closing, he urged the faithful to show mercy and treat one another as brothers and sisters, pointing to Christ's sacrifice as the ultimate example of non‑violence.

Although he did not mention Donald Trump or others by name, Pope Leo's Palm Sunday homily sent a clear moral message about the dangers of using faith to justify war.