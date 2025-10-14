More than 27 years after American passenger Amy Bradley vanished from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship bound for Curaçao, investigators are re-examining the case following a surge of new leads.

The renewed interest comes after the release of the Netflix documentary Amy Bradley Is Missing, which prompted hundreds of tips from viewers around the world.

Authorities say several of these leads are credible enough to warrant further investigation, reigniting the question that has haunted the public for decades: is Amy Bradley still alive?

The Disappearance That Shocked the Public

Amy Lynn Bradley, a 23-year-old from Virginia, disappeared in the early hours of 24 March 1998 while travelling with her parents and brother aboard the Rhapsody of the Seas. Her father reported seeing her resting on the balcony of their cabin around 5.30 a.m. By 6.00 a.m., she was gone.

Despite extensive searches of the ship and surrounding waters by the Netherlands Antilles Coast Guard, no trace of her was ever found.

Over the years, multiple theories have surfaced. Some investigators suggested an accidental fall, while others believed she was abducted and potentially forced into human trafficking.

The lack of evidence for suicide or drowning and several unconfirmed sightings across the Caribbean have kept speculation alive.

In 2010, Bradley was declared legally dead, though her family has never stopped searching for answers.

The Netflix Effect and a Surge in Public Tips

The 2025 Netflix docuseries Amy Bradley Is Missing reignited public attention on the decades-old mystery. The three-part series examined inconsistencies in the original investigation and introduced new witnesses who had never been interviewed publicly.

Following its release, investigators reportedly received hundreds of tips from viewers worldwide. A source told The Hollywood Reporter that at least three of these leads are 'very significant'.

Authorities say they are cautiously optimistic, noting that the documentary helped draw out information that had not surfaced in earlier inquiries.

What the New Leads Reveal

Among the most notable new claims is a statement from a woman who worked as a bartender aboard the ship in 1998. She alleges that on the night of Bradley's disappearance, she heard a man shout 'Señorita kidnapped!' near one of the decks. Investigators are now attempting to verify her account and locate other crew members who might corroborate her story.

Another lead involves a suspicious online activity log from a boat near Barbados that accessed a missing-person website dedicated to Amy Bradley. The unusual digital trace, detected years after her disappearance, has drawn renewed scrutiny from investigators.

Additionally, there have been reports of a possible sighting in the Caribbean, as well as claims that Bradley may have had a child after going missing, though these remain unconfirmed. Private investigators funded by the documentary's production team have travelled to Curaçao and nearby islands to pursue these leads.

Family and Investigators Respond

The FBI continues to list Amy Bradley as a missing person and offers a $25,000 reward (around £18,700) for information leading to the resolution of the case.

Bradley's family have expressed cautious hope about the new developments. Her brother, Brad Bradley, recently spoke out against online criticism following the documentary's release, urging the public to focus on finding answers rather than spreading misinformation.

Investigators say the new information could help narrow their search, but they warn that none of the recent claims have been verified. They stress the importance of international cooperation, as the disappearance occurred in international waters involving multiple jurisdictions.