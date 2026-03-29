At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Grapevine, Texas, on March 26, 2026, disillusionment among young MAGA supporters with President Donald Trump was unmistakable.

Several attendees told reporters they felt betrayed by the president, citing his decision to join Israel in military operations against Iran. 'He's lied about everything,' said Joseph Bolick, a 30-year-old Iraq and Afghanistan veteran wearing a hat emblazoned with Trump's signature 2024 slogan, 'America First'. 'If you go into a war where there's no end game, how is it going to end? There's no clear objective.'

Bolick's frustration showed a growing generational divide that has become increasingly visible at conservative gatherings, where policy decisions clash with campaign-era promises of restraint in foreign conflicts.

Young MAGA Frustration Over Iran War

At CPAC, the rift between generations was stark, according to POLITICO.

While older conservatives waved Iranian opposition flags and celebrated Trump's decisive actions, younger attendees expressed deep scepticism.

Andrew Belcher, 21, president of the Ohio College Republicans, warned that unless the conflict is resolved quickly, the Republican Party risks losing credibility with the next generation of voters. 'Trump and Republicans in general are going to have major issues in the midterms, in 2028, if we can't wrap this up in a relatively quick amount of time,' he said.

Polling reinforces this divide. A recent POLITICO survey also found that while more than 70 percent of MAGA men over 35 believe Trump has a plan for Iran, just 49 percent of those under 35 felt the same.

Older supporters were also more willing to sacrifice American lives for strategic objectives in Iran, while younger men questioned whether the war aligned with Trump's 'America First' messaging or the interests of US citizens.

Some of the most influential conservative voices among the younger demographic are vocal critics of the conflict. Figures such as Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Joe Rogan have expressed opposition to military intervention, amplifying doubts among digital-first MAGA supporters.

Even inside the White House, sources told reporters that younger staffers are frustrated by what they see as inconsistent messaging from Trump, which complicates their roles in public-facing positions.

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MAGA Generational Divide

Inside the conference halls, older conservatives celebrated Trump for what they called an end to a 47-year standoff in Iran following the death of the country's supreme leader.

Attendees wore pins and shirts showing exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who was scheduled to speak later in the weekend. Panels on human rights abuses in Iran received loud applause, but they also highlighted a clear split: older supporters backed a tough, aggressive approach, while younger MAGA members questioned whether it fit with Trump's campaign promises.

Lawrence Ligas, a 63-year-old activist pardoned by Trump for Jan. 6-related charges, said younger voters were worried about being drafted, which is fuelling their frustration. 'Young MAGA is causing this divide because they're concerned about being drafted,' he explained. Former Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz also warned that a ground invasion could raise gas and food prices and create more enemies than it eliminates.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle defended Trump's approach, describing Operation Epic Fury as 'ongoing and successful' and stressing that the president is acting to protect Americans. Still, the split at CPAC shows that Trump's handling of the Iran war is shaking confidence among younger supporters, raising questions about GOP unity ahead of the midterms.