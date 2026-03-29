Donald Trump shut down a Cabinet briefing on rising fuel costs during a session at the White House to ask when Venezuela would build a statue in his honour, a moment that drew laughter in the room and criticism online for diverting attention from economic concerns.

The incident occurred during Trump's 11th Cabinet meeting as Interior Secretary Doug Burgum was explaining how rising Venezuelan oil production was reaching American refineries and lowering fuel prices. Burgum had mentioned that some in Venezuela were talking about erecting a statue in Trump's honour and comparing him to independence leader Simón Bolívar.

Trump, who had already said it 'would be a great honour,' cut Burgum off entirely when the secretary returned to the oil data, telling him, 'Forget that. When are they gonna do the statue? To hell with the other thing.'

Burgum's Briefing Interrupted

Burgum, who had visited Venezuela earlier in March, was briefing the Cabinet on the results of US engagement with Venezuelan oil executives from Chevron and Shell, as well as local business leaders, as part of efforts to accelerate production following the US military operation that led to the capture of former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

He told the Cabinet that Venezuelan oil output was climbing towards a 50% increase in just three months and that the crude was flowing directly to Gulf Coast refineries. 'Their production on oil production is climbing towards 50% increase just in the three months we've been here,' Burgum said.

'That flows to American refineries on the Gulf Coast, lowering the price of gas in America.' It was at that point that Trump interrupted. 'Forget that. When are they gonna do the statue? To hell with the other thing,' the president said, as the room erupted in laughter.

Burgum had earlier drawn the statue comparison telling the Cabinet, 'I literally think they're gonna put up a statue of President Trump in Venezuela. And it's not a political statement.'

He added, 'It's like they view President Trump like Simon Buller,' a remark multiple outlets noted appeared to be a garbled reference to Simón Bolívar, the 19th-century independence leader who liberated present-day Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia from Spanish rule.

Fuel Costs Ignored

The context of the meeting makes the incident difficult to dismiss as routine banter. The United States launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on 28 February 2026, effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which around one-fifth of the world's oil normally passes. Brent crude prices surged from roughly £50.28 ($67) per barrel before the operation to nearly £90 ($120) at their peak, before settling around $100.

According to AAA data cited by CNBC on 27 March, the national average price of petrol stood at $3.98 (£3.07) per gallon, up roughly 33% from a month earlier. Diesel was just under $5 (£3.86) per gallon. Economists at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research estimated in an 18 March analysis that if crude stayed around $110 (£84.9) per barrel, pump prices could peak at $4.36 (£3.37) per gallon by May, potentially wiping out all additional tax refunds delivered under the administration's own tax legislation.

Burgum's briefing was a direct attempt to point to Venezuelan oil as a partial counterweight to those price pressures. The Trump administration completed its first sale of Venezuelan crude, valued at £395 million ($500 million), in the weeks before the meeting.

Public Reaction and Political Fallout

Reaction online was swift. Posts on X included 'what a narcissistic circus' and 'He literally says forget Americans, when will they praise me more?' Others questioned that interpretation, noting the comment's obvious comedic framing in the room. The White House has not issued a statement specifically addressing the clip.

asking for a "statue" while americans are deadass drowning in $7 gas and a market sitting at 15 (Extreme Fear! 📉) is actually insane. 🤡



imagine having a "narcissistic circus" while the FBI director gets cooked by hackers and the TSA is still unpaid. we love this country and… — Term 2 Tracker (@Term2Tracker) March 28, 2026

He literally says forget Americans, when will they praise me more? — djbowzer (@djbowzer) March 28, 2026

He got a good sense of humor

Hate him all you want, but then, that's how I see it. — $$$CryptoApes (@CryptoApes62) March 28, 2026

The incident comes at a particularly difficult time for the White House. A Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll conducted from 16 to 18 March 2026 found that 37% of adults approved of Trump's overall job performance, while 60% disapproved, producing a net rating of minus 23.

On prices and inflation specifically, just 28% approved, while 67% disapproved, producing a net negative of 39 points, described by the poll as the worst rating on any single issue in its history. A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on 24 March put overall approval at 36%, with disapproval at 62%, marking Trump's lowest figures since his return to power.

Trump's public position on the economic impact of the Iran campaign has been to argue the pain is temporary. 'When this is over, oil prices are going to go down very, very rapidly. So is inflation. So is everything else,' the president said. He has also rejected suggestions that the conflict is politically damaging, telling journalists that he does not care about polling and must do the right thing.