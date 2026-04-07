Haley Beck, older sister of TikTok star Noah Beck, faces termination from her teaching post at Centennial High School in Peoria, Arizona, after a school district investigation found she groomed a student with whom she later had a sexual relationship.

The student was in her psychology and sociology classes during his sophomore and junior years. He turned 18 in December 2024, though investigators believe grooming began earlier. A nearly 200-page police report details claims that Beck gave him special treatment, completed his homework, altered his grades and attendance records, lent him her car, and bought him gifts, food, alcohol and drugs.

Student's Mom Told Authorities About Son's Affair With Haley Beck

On X, Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg detailed the incident involving Haley, her student, and another teacher named Angela Burlaka. He said that both teachers have been accused of having sexual relationships with their students. Rumours of the alleged affair have been circling the campus for months.

The student's grandmother reportedly found a disturbing video of Burlaka on her grandson's phone. Knowing that the teacher was married, the grandmother decided to contact the authorities to report Burlaka. The 47-year-old willingly gave up her Arizona teaching certification following the allegations.

JUST IN: Sister of TikTok and Baywatch reboot star Noah Beck accused of r*ping one of her students at the same time as another teacher.



Haley Beck, 27, and Angela Burlaka, 47, are accused of having s*xual relations with the same student.



Rumors of the relationships had… pic.twitter.com/m9UhA8Yfn7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 6, 2026

In a separate incident, the student's mom also went to the authorities to inform them that her son had been having a sexual relationship with his teacher for months. The mom reportedly knew that her son had been sleeping with Haley. Authorities investigating the case claimed that Haley gave her student access to her car, paid him $600, bought him food and gifts, and even asked the student to call her his 'sugar momma.'

Haley Beck's 'Suspect' Trend Video Resurfaces

Read more Noah Beck's Sister, Haley, is Accused of Grooming and Raping Her Student – 'Suspect' Trend Video Resurfaced Noah Beck's Sister, Haley, is Accused of Grooming and Raping Her Student – 'Suspect' Trend Video Resurfaced

The allegations against Haley are only making headlines today after her 'suspect' trend video resurfaced online. In the clip, also uploaded on X by Rugg, Haley can be seen making light of the crimes she is currently facing. Back when the video was first uploaded in 2024, Haley's misconduct had not been publicised.

Reports revealed that Haley's siblings, Noah and Tatum, are the ones who filmed her 'suspect' trend video. A man's voice, presumably Noah's, can be heard saying, 'suspect, suspect, best friends are students.' To which Haley replied, 'they're nice to me.'

Netizens React to Allegations, Blames School

Netizens weighed in on the controversy involving Haley, and they seem divided. Some firmly accused Haley of grooming and exploiting her student, while others said that the deed must have been consensual. Some netizens put all the blame on the school, which reportedly had been aware of the affair but refused to do something about it.

The sooner people stop treating boys and girls the same, the better. This isn’t right, but that dude wasn’t raped. — Casper Chappelle (@Sporty_Politico) April 7, 2026

'The sooner people stop treating boys and girls the same, the better. This isn't right, but that dude wasn't raped,' one person wrote.

bet she missed the lecture on boundaries and ethics in psych class — zeraphyyy (@zeraphyyy) April 7, 2026

'Bet she missed the lecture on boundaries and ethics in psych class,' another person commented.

The rumors were known for months and nobody acted. A grandmother had to find a disturbing video on her grandson's phone before authorities were contacted. Schools are supposed to protect children. This school failed completely. Every administrator who knew and stayed silent… — Samuel Fisher (@samuelffisher) April 6, 2026

'The rumors were known for months, and nobody acted. A grandmother had to find a disturbing video on her grandson's phone before authorities were contacted. Schools are supposed to protect children. This school failed completely. Every administrator who knew and stayed silent should be fired too,' one person wrote.

As of writing, Haley has not released a statement following the allegations. Her younger brother, Noah, has also stayed mum on the issue. The Beck siblings are very close. They regularly appear on each other's social media accounts, and Haley previously made an appearance on Noah's now-defunct podcast, 'Put a Sock In It'.