A chilling new ransom note claiming 'have her body' has intensified the mystery surrounding missing Nancy Guthrie, with a former FBI agent suggesting its timing may be deliberately tied to her daughter Savannah's return to television. The disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has gripped public attention for over two months, as investigators continue to search for answers following her reported abduction from her home in Arizona on 1 February. Despite ongoing efforts by local authorities and federal agencies, the case has yielded few confirmed breakthroughs, leaving family members and the public increasingly anxious.

Now, the emergence of a fresh ransom note—containing disturbing claims and a renewed cryptocurrency demand—has added a troubling dimension to the investigation. The note surfaced just as Savannah Guthrie resumed hosting duties on NBC's Today programme, prompting questions about whether the timing was coincidental or calculated.

New Ransom Note Raises Disturbing Claims

TMZ reported that the note came from an individual who has previously contacted authorities and media outlets claiming knowledge of the kidnappers. The sender reiterated a demand for one Bitcoin in exchange for information to 'deliver them on a silver platter'.

Read more Why Was Nancy Guthrie Kidnapped? Sheriff Nanos Hints at 'Secret Motive' Beyond Savannah Fame Why Was Nancy Guthrie Kidnapped? Sheriff Nanos Hints at 'Secret Motive' Beyond Savannah Fame

More alarmingly, the note includes the claim 'she is dead' and alleges that the sender has possession of Nancy Guthrie's body. In a further twist, the individual states they had seen her alive in Sonora, Mexico—a region bordering Arizona—raising conflicting narratives that have complicated the case.

The message also attempts to distance the sender from the crime, stating they have been outside the United States for over five years and were not involved in the 'horrific' act. Authorities have not publicly verified these claims, and investigators have treated the communications with caution.

Ex-FBI Agent Highlights Timing of Note

Former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer suggested the note's timing was unlikely to be coincidental. She described the sender as a 'sick' individual targeting the family, noting the message arrived on the day Savannah Guthrie resumed hosting duties on the Today programme.

Coffindaffer wrote: 'The fact this note was sent on the day Savannah returned to work shows you what a sick creature the sender is, whether they know where Nancy is buried or they do not.' She characterised the act as an attempt to 'torture' the family emotionally. Her comments highlight expert concerns that such notes may serve manipulative purposes rather than provide credible leads.

Investigation Continues Amid Uncertainty

Guthrie's home lies roughly 70 miles from the US-Mexico border, a proximity that has prompted speculation about cross-border elements, particularly after the note referenced Sonora. The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department continue to lead the probe, with no payments made to the Bitcoin address cited in the communication.

Sheriff Chris Nanos has described the case as a suspected abduction, supported by evidence including a masked individual tampering with the doorbell camera around the time of her disappearance. Officials emphasise reliance on verified evidence over unconfirmed tips.

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Below is what Harvey Levin had to say about the new ransom note.



Make no mistake, the fact this note was sent on the day Savannah returned to work shows you what a sick creature the sender is, whether they know where Nancy is buried or they don't.… pic.twitter.com/n119IRysFx — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 6, 2026

Family Ordeal Deepens As Case Drags On

For Savannah Guthrie, the ordeal has unfolded under intense public scrutiny. Her return to live television, while marking a step back into routine, has coincided with renewed attention on her mother's disappearance and the disturbing developments surrounding it.

The emotional toll on the family is evident, as each new claim—verified or otherwise—reopens wounds and prolongs uncertainty. Experts note that such cases often attract opportunistic individuals seeking attention or financial gain, further complicating efforts to establish credible leads.

As the investigation continues, authorities urge caution in interpreting unverified communications, emphasising the importance of relying on confirmed evidence rather than speculation.