Haley Beck, a teacher and the older sister of TikTok and Baywatch star Noah Beck and influencer and model Tatum Beck, is under investigation by the Peoria Unified School District after being accused of grooming and raping a high school student at Centennial High School in Peoria, Arizona.

The 27-year-old allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with her student, referring to herself as his 'sugar momma.' She was placed on administrative leave in August 2025 following the allegations.

According to reports, the Peoria Unified School District Governing Board has since voted unanimously to begin the process of terminating Beck's employment. The decision follows a detailed police investigation that uncovered an extensive history of inappropriate communication and financial transactions between Beck and the teenager, PEOPLE reported.

Following the reports of these allegation, a Tiktok 'suspect' trend that Haley did with her siblings has resurfaced, with netizens noting that the video is 'accurate' and 'creepy.'

Read more 10-Year-Old Student Allegedly Raped by His Teacher '5 Times a Day' – She Pleaded Not Guilty 10-Year-Old Student Allegedly Raped by His Teacher '5 Times a Day' – She Pleaded Not Guilty

Accusations of Grooming and Rape

Haley was one of two teachers being investigated by the board, accused of grooming a student. According to a nearly 200-page police report, rumours of inappropriate teacher-student relationships have circulated at Centennial High School in Peoria for months, Fox News reported.

The investigation began when one of the accused teachers, Angela Burlaka, 47, was discovered to have sent explicit videos of herself in which she said the student's name. The victim's grandmother called authorities last July after seeing one of the recordings.

Shortly after, allegations of sexual misconduct involving Haley emerged, with the victim's mother admitting she knew her son was 'having sex with a teacher named Haley Beck.'

In a statement, the district said that Haley began grooming the victim before he turned 18 in December 2024. Investigators believe that the misconduct happened during his sophomore and junior years.

Read more TikTok Star Benjamin Gleason Arrested and Faces Multiple Sexual Abuse Charges, Including Rape TikTok Star Benjamin Gleason Arrested and Faces Multiple Sexual Abuse Charges, Including Rape

Evidence cited in the report includes claims that Haley gave the student special treatment in class, access to her car, and bought him gifts, food, alcohol, and drugs. She allegedly paid him more than $600 (about £450), referring to herself as his 'sugar momma' and writing that it 'felt like straight prostitution.' Police say these details were uncovered in more than 4,000 text messages exchanged between Haley and the student.

During a search of Haley's apartment, investigators also found a handwritten note addressed to the student, which read: 'For this "relationship" being extremely wrong, I feel like we have really made the most out of it,' and 'There is truly no other student (I know, so wrong) that I'd want to do all this with.'

Who is Haley Beck?

Haley is the older sister of social media personalities Noah and Tatum Beck. Haley has been featured on her siblings' videos and posts, including the 'suspect' trend, which was posted by Tatum. She also appeared on her brother's podcast Put a Sock In It.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Haley has been a high school teacher in the Peoria Unified School District — the same district where her parents have taught since 2020.

The 27-year-old Arizona native finished her Bachelor's degree in secondary education and teaching at Northern Arizona University. During the time of the sexual allegations, Haley served as a world history and sociology teacher as well as a soccer coach. Reports indicated that Haley is facing termination from her teaching job following the district's internal investigation.

'Suspect' Trend Video Resurfaces

Following reports of grooming and rape allegations against Haley, a TikTok video she appeared in alongside her siblings, Noah and Tatum, has resurfaced online. The clip, originally posted in 2024, shows Haley participating in a 'suspect' trend format.

In the clip, Haley is seen running while a narrator – likely Noah – jokingly describes her 'crimes', a format common to the trend. However, in light of the current allegations, the video has taken on a dark significance for many observers, calling it 'accurate' and 'creepy.'

At one point, Noah says, 'Suspect, suspect's best friends are students,' to which Haley responds, 'They're nice to me.'

Netizens have flooded platforms like X and TikTok with reactions to the resurfaced footage. One user remarked, 'The irony of that suspect video is actually terrifying now that we know what was happening behind the scenes.'

Another commenter stated, 'This isn't just a trend anymore; it's a confession in plain sight. The grooming signs were there.' The contrast between the lighthearted nature of the social media trend and the severity of the criminal accusations has made the video a focal point of public outrage.