Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback sparked a storm online after he was filmed angrily responding to questions about past allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor, telling a critic that 'you should be lynched' for raising the issue. The video clip, widely shared on social media, shows Fishback losing his temper during an exchange about accusations that have dogged his campaign for months.

Fishback's reaction brought renewed attention to longstanding controversy surrounding his political campaign and past personal conduct. He is one of several candidates seeking the Republican nomination ahead of the 2026 Florida gubernatorial election.

Confronted over allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, far-right Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback yells at streamer Tajy TV that "you should be lynched for lying about me like that."



[image or embed] — Right Wing Watch (@rightwingwatch.bsky.social) April 3, 2026 at 1:41 AM

Accusations from Former Partner Detailed in Court Records

The allegations in question stem from a protection order request filed in January 2025 by a woman identified in court records as Keniah Fort. Fort claimed in a Petition for Injunction for Protection Against Stalking that she and Fishback entered into a romantic relationship in 2022 when she was 17 and working for an organisation he led.

According to the filing, Fishback was 27 at the time and Fort said he instructed her to keep the relationship secret while she was still underage. Fort's petition also described alleged patterns of conflict after their breakup and claimed that Fishback engaged in harassing behaviour that she said warranted legal protection.

Fishback has denied that any inappropriate conduct took place while Fort was a minor. He acknowledges that they later lived together and were engaged after she turned 18. Fort's request for a protective order was ultimately rejected by a judge, who found insufficient evidence to grant it. No criminal charges have been brought in relation to the claims.

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Candidate Denies Wrongdoing in Public Statements

In previous reporting, Fishback characterised the allegations as false and politically motivated. He has repeatedly emphasised that he was never arrested, charged, or convicted of a crime in connection with the relationship and said the judge declined to issue a protective order due to lack of proof.

Campaign materials and social media posts from Fishback have also highlighted that his former partner purportedly expressed positive sentiment about their relationship after she reached adulthood, although that detail is contested by critics.

Political Impact on GOP Primary Campaign

The controversy has become a prominent issue in the Republican primary, with opponents using the allegations to question Fishback's suitability for office. His campaign has trailed behind front‑runner candidates in polling, including Representative Byron Donalds, who is endorsed by Donald Trump.

Fishback's reaction during the viral exchange reflects a broader pattern of confrontational behaviour noted by political commentators and may influence perceptions among Republican primary voters.

Social Media and Public Reaction

The clip of Fishback's outburst has drawn significant attention on platforms such as X and Reddit, where users have debated his language and the underlying allegations. 'Smells legally actionable', says one user. Many posts referenced the incident in the context of the candidate's past controversies and legal history as detailed in his public profile.

Observers have noted that the episode may further complicate Fishback's campaign strategy as he seeks to appeal to conservative voters while managing the fallout from both the past allegations and his widely criticised response.