Former professional wrestler Alberto del Rio has been taken into custody in Mexico following an alleged domestic violence incident involving his spouse, according to multiple Mexican media reports. The arrest occurred on 6 April 2026, in the capital of San Luis Potosí, after emergency services were contacted about a disturbance at a private residence.

​Authorities from the State Civil Guard responded to a 911 call made by Del Rio's wife and found her with injuries, prompting officers to detain the ex-WWE champion at the scene. The situation is now being reviewed by the San Luis Potosí State Attorney General's Office, which will determine any potential criminal charges as the investigation continues.

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​Initial reports state that Del Rio's wife said she suffered physical and verbal abuse. Mexican news outlet La Saga shared the news on social media, stating, 'According to preliminary reports, Civil Guard officers responded to an emergency call to the C5 made by his wife, who reported being a victim of physical assaults and alerted about the dangerousness of the aggressor.'

​Del Rio, whose real name is José Alberto Rodríguez Chucuan, is a well-known figure in professional wrestling, where he is popularly known as 'El Patron.'

He found success in major promotions, including WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. According to reports, social media has circulated images connected to the incident, though official court filings and legal documentation have not been released publicly.

​ A History of Controversies

​The current allegation adds to a history of controversies tied to the wrestler. In 2021, Del Rio was arrested in Texas, USA, and faced charges including sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping, though the case was ultimately dismissed when a key witness did not appear for trial.

De última hora,



Acaban de detener al exluchador de la WWE, Alberto del Río.



“El Patrón” fue aprehendido en San Luis Potosí tras una denuncia por presunta violencia familiar.



Su esposa lo habría denunciado por ser víctima de agresiones físicas!https://t.co/AepkwPg92O — José Luis Morales (@JLMNoticias) April 6, 2026

​In 2020, del Rio and his then girlfriend, Saraya-Jade Bevis, otherwise known in WWE as Paige, both claimed that the other had physically abused them during their relationship, which officially ended in November of 2017. Paige told news outlets, 'It's like it's up to six, seven hours a day you're literally trapped in a certain room and getting your ass beat every couple of minutes, you know what I mean?'

Del Rio denied these claims, stating that the truth was backwards. He told TMZ, 'It was the other way around. I have the evidence. Not just words.'

​In 2016, del Rio, along with Paige and Eva Marie, was suspended by WWE for his violation of the organisation's wellness policy. In a BBC report, the trio were suspended for 30 days, missing the New York Summerslam event.

Legal Uncertainty Clouds Future as Del Rio Faces Scrutiny Beyond Wrestling

​At the time of the recent arrest, details around whether Del Rio will remain in custody, be formally charged, or released pending further proceedings have not been confirmed by the Attorney General's Office. Prosecutors may decide the next steps as they gather evidence and statements from those involved.

Detienen al luchador Alberto del Río en San Luis Potosí por presunta agresión física y verbal contra su esposa. La Guardia Civil lo arrestaron en el fraccionamiento Lomas del Tec tras un reporte al 911.#AlbertoDelRio #SLP #Noticias #BCTBlood pic.twitter.com/THMoNkZZqt — BCT Blood (@bct_blood) April 7, 2026

​The incident has once again focused attention on Del Rio's career and behaviour outside the ring. Known in the wrestling world by his ring name and recognised for multiple championship runs, his actions now face scrutiny not for performance in the sport but for alleged conduct in his personal life.