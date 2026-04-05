The 40-year-old CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, is facing a revived legal challenge in a Missouri federal court after his younger sister, Annie Altman, amended a lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse during their childhood.

The amended complaint, filed on 1 April in St Louis, alleges abuse that took place at their family home in suburban Clayton more than two decades ago, claims that Altman has firmly denied.

A federal judge earlier this month dismissed aspects of the original lawsuit on procedural grounds, ruling that sexual assault and battery claims were time‑barred because they had expired under the standard statute of limitations. However, the court allowed Annie Altman to refile portions of her case under Missouri's Childhood Sexual Abuse statute, which provides a longer window for survivors to seek civil remedies for abuse suffered as a minor.

What the Amended Lawsuit Alleges

In her revised complaint, Annie Altman renews serious accusations that her brother sexually abused and raped her at various times between 1997 and 2006. According to The Independent, she says the alleged abuse began when she was three, and Sam Altman was 12, continuing through her early teens.

The incidents are said to have occurred at the family home.

Legal experts note that Missouri's Childhood Sexual Abuse statute is designed to give survivors a chance to pursue old claims in civil court, even when traditional deadlines have passed. In this case, that provision has kept part of the dispute alive after the original lawsuit was dismissed in March.

Sam Altman's legal team did not immediately respond to requests for comment from media outlets, but Altman has publicly denied the allegations in court filings and on social media in previous iterations of the case.

In a filing, he and his family described the lawsuit as 'utterly untrue' and said it amounted to extortion. They attributed their sister's behaviour to long‑standing mental health challenges and noted that the family has provided support, including financial assistance, over the years.

Sam Altman's Response and Defamation Counterclaim

Altman has taken a legal approach as well.

Alongside contesting the claims, he filed a counterclaim for defamation, contending that his sister's statements on social media, including videos referring to abuse by an 'almost tech billionaire,' harmed his reputation and constituted false accusations.

My sister has filed a lawsuit against me. Here is a statement from my mom, brothers, and me: pic.twitter.com/Nve0yokTSX — Sam Altman (@sama) January 7, 2025

That counterclaim grew out of posts she made from 2021 through 2024, some of which did not name Altman directly but clearly pointed to his identity.

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In previous statements, Altman and his family characterised the accusations as deeply hurtful and entirely baseless. They emphasised the support they had offered their sister over the years and questioned the motivations behind the lawsuit.

For Altman, whose profile rose sharply after co‑founding OpenAI and guiding the release of ChatGPT in 2022, the allegations and the ensuing legal battle represent a deeply personal and public challenge. Forbes magazine estimates his net worth at £2.7 billion ($3.3 billion), making him one of the most prominent figures in the tech world today.

The amended complaint now being reviewed in Missouri comes under that state's special statute for Childhood Sexual Abuse, which allows survivors to file civil claims many years after the fact. But even though the court will consider the amended lawsuit, lawyers say it is usually very difficult to prove claims about events alleged to have happened decades ago.

Physical evidence may no longer exist, memories fade over time, and witnesses might be unavailable. All of these factors make such cases complex, costly, and uncertain, even when a statute allows them to be heard in court. Many legal observers note these hurdles mean the case could take a long time to resolve and may never reach a traditional trial on the underlying facts.