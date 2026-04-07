A human skull was discovered on Sunday afternoon during an Easter egg hunt at De Forest Park in Long Beach, California, authorities confirmed.

The discovery occurred during an independent event in the 50-acre park, which includes walking trails, freshwater wetlands, and a river parkway, roughly 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

According to NBC News, the Long Beach Police Department confirmed the remains were human, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said a mandible was also recovered.

The skull and jawbone were found near one of the park's walking trails, according to police spokeswoman Andrea Moran. No additional details about the remains, including age, sex, or cause of death, were immediately available.

A Quiet Park Becomes the Scene of Discovery

For context, De Forest Park is a long-established community space, popular for family gatherings, walking, and local events. The park's trails wind through freshwater wetlands and along the river, providing a scenic setting for outdoor recreation.

On Sunday, families attending the Easter egg hunt would not have expected the area to become part of an active investigation.

Officials said the skull was discovered during an event independent of the city's main Easter celebrations. The precise circumstances of the discovery remain unclear. Police confirmed the area near the walking trail was secured while forensic teams examined the remains.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has taken custody of the skull and mandible for further analysis.

Investigation and Forensic Analysis

While no suspects or cause of death have been identified, authorities are treating the find as significant. The Medical Examiner's Office will conduct a thorough examination of the remains, which may include forensic testing, dental record comparison, and other procedures to determine the identity and background of the deceased.

These processes can take several weeks.

Moran emphasised that the discovery was unexpected. The investigation is ongoing, and police are examining the scene to gather additional information about the skull and mandible. No further comments about the potential circumstances surrounding the remains have been released.

The park remains a key public space for Long Beach residents, but sections where the remains were found were temporarily restricted to allow investigators to work.

Recent Bones Unearthed by Children

This isn't the first time children-related events have helped unearth bones.

Children playing near a creek in Homeland Park, Anderson County, South Carolina, also found a human skull in late March 2026. Further investigation by the sheriff's office and coroner revealed roughly 45–50 more weathered bones in the area. The coroner suggested the remains could be more than a decade old based on how deeply they were embedded and tree roots growing around them, though this is an estimate.

Read more Tragic Discovery: Bodies of Two Children Located in Suitcases at Cleveland Park Tragic Discovery: Bodies of Two Children Located in Suitcases at Cleveland Park

No signs of trauma were immediately apparent, and the investigation is ongoing.

For now, authorities have not yet identified the remains of the easter skull or how long they've been there.

Officials have not issued warnings beyond the immediate area of the find. But as investigations continue, authorities are urging anyone with relevant information about the area or the event to contact the Long Beach Police Department.