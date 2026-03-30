A former New Jersey middle school teacher, Ashley Fisler, has been arrested on allegations that she had sex with a pupil in the same classroom where she had once accepted a marriage proposal, according to court documents and local authorities.

Fisler, 36, is accused of sexually assaulting an underage male student at Orchard Valley Middle School in Washington Township in 2021, both in her classroom and in her car, before the former pupil came forward years later.

The allegations surfaced only in January 2026, when the student — now an adult — reported the incidents to authorities. By then, Fisler had already left her post at Orchard Valley Middle School, where she had worked as a social studies teacher.

She has not been employed there since April 2023, but the claims reach back to a period when she was a trusted figure in the school and, outwardly at least, enjoying a settled personal life.

Ashley Fisler Case Hinges On Messages And Images

According to a probable cause affidavit cited by People, investigators carried out a forensic analysis of the former student's digital devices after he made the report. Prosecutors say that search allegedly uncovered 'numerous text messages between the victim and Ashley Fisler... which confirmed the existence of a sexual relationship between them'.

The same affidavit states that investigators also identified 'multiple nude photographs of Ashley Fisler' that had allegedly been sent to the boy while he was still underage.

The student told authorities that he and Fisler engaged in sexual activity on school grounds, including inside her classroom, and in her car.

The alleged encounters took place in 2021, yet the report to police did not come until five years later, in January 2026. Lawyers and psychologists who work on abuse cases often point to delayed disclosure as common, particularly where there is a power imbalance, but jurors are usually asked to weigh that delay alongside the digital evidence and witness testimony.

Fisler has, through the court record, 'denied the allegations made against her by the victim'. Her lawyer, Rocco Cipparone, told the New York Post that she intends to 'aggressively present a defence to those charges'.

Ashley Fisler And Classroom Proposal Video

On social media, she appeared to be happily coupled. In a Facebook post dated March 2022, she is pictured kissing a man presumed to be her husband, identified in posts as Albert Sulla.

Three years earlier, Sulla had shared a video of himself proposing to her in the very classroom where she later allegedly had sexual contact with a pupil.

The clip captured him getting down on one knee in front of her students and colleagues, with the caption: 'Miss Sulla said yes!'

It is not clear from available reporting whether Fisler and Sulla are still married. As of this writing, no public comment from him or school officials has been cited about the incident.

Read more 'MAGA Hat-Wearing Bride' Charged with Alleged Abuse of Children, Including Her 5-Year-Old Daughter 'MAGA Hat-Wearing Bride' Charged with Alleged Abuse of Children, Including Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

Wider Pattern Of Teacher–Pupil Sex Scandals

Fisler's case is emerging against a backdrop of other recent prosecutions involving married teachers accused of sexual relationships with students. Shortly before her arrest, another educator, 29-year-old Madeline Gregory from Washington state, was taken into custody after reportedly confessing to a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy.

Gregory, who also served as a church youth group leader, is alleged to have had encounters with the teenager on school grounds, including in a classroom closet. The boy involved in that case is reported to have told authorities that he initially felt excited by the attention but later became ashamed and attempted to end the relationship 'many times'.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings against Fisler are still in their early stages. She made her first court appearance via video on Friday, 27 March, and is being held in custody until a bail hearing scheduled for 1 April.

Authorities have charged Fisler with sexual assault of a minor, endangering the welfare of a minor and official misconduct of a public servant. Each first-degree count could carry up to 20 years in prison if she is convicted, with second-degree charges reportedly carrying up to 10 years apiece.