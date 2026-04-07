Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy Guthrie remains missing more than two months after vanishing from her Arizona home, and investigators are now examining surveillance from nearby petrol stations and a reported 'vehicle of interest' as they try to piece together what happened between the night of 31 January and the early hours of 1 February.

Nancy Guthrie Search Turns To Nearby Petrol Station Footage

Online updates from independent sources have suggested a potential lead centred on nearby businesses. One investigative reporter alleged that federal agents had gone back to several locations linked to the timeline of her disappearance.

In a February post, the user wrote that 'FBI visited the Chevron Station on River Rd & 1st Ave on Feb 11th seeking surveillance from 9 pm Jan 31st to 12 pm February 1st. Employee told me. Also visited the Chevron on Rudasill & Oracle. Both have same owner. Where's Nancy Guthrie?'

FBI visited the Chevron Station on River Rd & 1st Ave on Feb 11th seeking surveillance from 9pm Jan 31st to 12pm February 1st. Employee told me. Also visited the Chevron on Rudasill & Oracle. Both have same owner. Where's Nancy Guthrie? pic.twitter.com/Gjkdxeo7AN — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) April 5, 2026

The Pima County Sheriff's office has said more generally that 'it is standard practice to seek any video available from nearby residences or businesses that is part of the ongoing investigation', and has declined to comment on specific locations or clips.

In February, a Circle K spokesperson told NBC News that investigators had visited the chain's Oracle Road location after 'receiving a tip regarding a vehicle of interest'.

'Our team has provided them access to the store's surveillance video,' the company said.

An employee at that branch separately confirmed to media that officers came to the shop, which is described as being about half a mile from the home of Nancy's daughter Annie Guthrie and son‑in‑law Cioni. Both Annie and Cioni have been cleared as suspects by investigators, despite some podcasters, including broadcaster Ashleigh Banfield, suggesting otherwise.

A Vanished Timeline And A Mystery Vehicle Of Interest

The base timeline, stripped of speculation, is stark. Nancy was last seen alive when Cioni dropped her at home shortly before 10pm on 31 January, after a meal with relatives in Tucson. At 2.28am, according to reports, the pacemaker app linked to her phone lost connection. Investigators believe that disconnection may mark the moment something went badly wrong.

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Between those two points lies a four‑and‑a‑half‑hour window that is now the focus of intense scrutiny. Somewhere in that gap, detectives suspect, lies the answer to what happened to an 84‑year‑old woman in an otherwise quiet suburban pocket of Arizona.

A neighbour has added another fragment to the picture, telling The California Post that a white, full‑sized van with no markings had been seen parked on a street in the area around the time Nancy went missing.

'It was somewhere on that street. It was a white van, full-sized, with no printing on the sides. It was parked on the street,' Brett McIntire is quoted as saying.

McIntire could not recall the exact date of the sighting, and authorities have not said whether they consider that van to be linked to the 'vehicle of interest' flagged in their own tip‑driven petrol station search.

The Sheriff's office has been careful on this point, stressing that gathering video from nearby businesses is simply part of a broad evidence‑collection effort. Officials have also said no suspects or persons of interest have been formally identified as the investigation moves into a third month.

Savannah Guthrie's Public Grief And Ransom Demands

While detectives follow the CCTV and vehicle leads behind the scenes, Savannah Guthrie has had little choice but to live her fear in public.

She stepped back from Today for two months after her mother vanished and only returned to the Studio 1A desk on Monday 6 April, telling viewers it was 'good to be home' and wearing a yellow dress in support of Nancy.

In a candid Easter Sunday message before that comeback, she spoke about 'uncertainty and grief', and she has repeatedly used interviews and social media posts to appeal directly to whoever is holding her mother.

Savannah has urged those responsible to 'do the right thing' and said the family is still hoping for a miracle. Those appeals have unfolded against a backdrop of ransom demands sent not to the Guthries directly, but to national news outlets.

According to reports, multiple ransom notes have been received by organisations including TMZ and NBC News, some demanding up to $6 million (£4.53 million) in Bitcoin. One man has already been arrested over what police say was a hoax demand. Even so, Savannah has indicated that she believes some of the notes may be genuine, though there has been no public confirmation from the FBI on which, if any, they take seriously.

TMZ received yet another ransom note from a repeat sender this morning concerning the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, as viewers watched Savannah make her return to the "Today" show anchor desk. pic.twitter.com/F26OvcvulE — TMZ (@TMZ) April 6, 2026

TMZ founder Harvey Levin has said the site received a fresh email on the morning of Savannah's on‑air return, with an anonymous sender claiming to know who kidnapped Nancy and where her body is, in exchange for 'half a Bitcoin'.

Levin told viewers his 'spidey senses' suggested the person 'knows something', while acknowledging he is not privy to the FBI's full view of the case. As of this reporting, law enforcement has not publicly endorsed his assessment.

Both the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI continue to lead the Arizona investigation. Savannah has offered a $1 million (£755,335) reward for information leading to her mother's recovery, alongside a separate $100,000 (£75,533) reward from the FBI.