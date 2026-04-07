The investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez has increasingly centred on the work of a California grand jury, as prosecutors pursue a complex and highly secretive legal strategy in the case involving musician d4vd. What began as a missing persons report has evolved into a closely watched criminal probe, now unfolding largely out of sight but with potentially career‑ending and life‑altering consequences for those involved.

Grand Jury in d4vd Tesla Case Continue to Pursue Artist as 'Target'

Authorities convened a Los Angeles County grand jury in late 2025, marking a significant turning point in the probe. Unlike a traditional public court process, the grand jury operates behind closed doors, allowing prosecutors to present evidence, question witnesses and determine whether there is enough probable cause to file criminal charges.

The case itself has drawn national attention due to its disturbing details. Rivas Hernandez, who had been reported missing in 2024, was later found dead in September 2025. Her remains were discovered inside the front trunk of a Tesla registered to d4vd, a revelation that prompted an intensive investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

From the outset, prosecutors opted to use a grand jury rather than immediately filing charges, a move often reserved for complex or high‑profile cases. Legal experts say this approach allows investigators to gather testimony discreetly while protecting sensitive evidence. In this case, the proceedings have been described as unusually secretive, with authorities 'keeping the case close to the vest' as they build their argument.

Court filings later revealed that d4vd—whose legal name is David Anthony Burke—had been formally identified as a 'target' of the grand jury investigation. This designation indicates that prosecutors believe there is substantial evidence linking him to potential criminal activity, though it does not equate to a charge.

Who Else is Involved?

The grand jury has heard testimony from multiple witnesses, including individuals connected to the singer's professional and personal life. Record label executives were reportedly questioned, and investigators have sought testimony from associates and family members. In some cases, legal battles have emerged over subpoenas, with relatives attempting to block or delay compelled testimony.

One such development involved a friend of d4vd who was arrested after failing to appear as a witness, underscoring the seriousness of the proceedings and the pressure on those called to testify.

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Prosecutors are believed to be presenting a wide range of evidence to the grand jury, including forensic findings, digital records and witness accounts. Reports indicate that authorities are also exploring whether more than one individual may have been involved, adding further complexity to the case.

At the same time, key details remain sealed. A court order has restricted the release of the medical examiner's findings, including the official cause and manner of death, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. This level of confidentiality has fuelled public speculation while highlighting the careful, methodical nature of the grand jury process.

Despite months of testimony and evidence gathering, no charges have yet been filed. d4vd has not been arrested and has denied wrongdoing through representatives, while authorities have emphasised that the investigation remains ongoing.

For now, the proceedings continue largely out of public view, reflecting both the gravity of the allegations and the challenges facing investigators. As the grand jury weighs its decision, the case of Celeste Rivas Hernandez remains one of the most closely watched criminal investigations in California, defined as much by its secrecy as by its disturbing details.