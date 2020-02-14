Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the series, says he cannot imagine "Stranger Things" Season 4 being the last. He believes that the show is going to go on for more seasons.

The "Waiting for Anya" actor appeared on Friday's episode of "Lorraine" to address speculations about the Netflix show ending with its fourth season. He admitted that he is uncertain where the series stands in terms of renewal. But he suggested that fans could be in for more beyond Season 4.

"Now tell me this. Is this the end of 'Stranger Things'? Is it gonna be the final...are you filming the final one or do we not know?" show host Lorraine Kelly asked Schnapp, to which he replied, "Well..." and Kelly prodded if he "can't say."

"I don't know if I can't say. But I mean from what I think, 'coz they haven't really told me anything. I don't know what I can't say either. But I'm sure that there'll be like another one after that," the young star explained.

"I can't imagine that this is the last. I feel that we'd know if this was...I don't want it to end!" Schnapp added, and said that he does not want to think about "Stranger Things" Season 4 being the end of the series.

Netflix has yet to announce if there will be a Season 5 after the fourth season. Yet the showrunners, The Duffer Brothers, made the show sound like it is just a four-season-affair. Executive producer Shawn Levy previously revealed that "hearts were heard breaking in Netflix headquarters" when the brothers made four seasons sound like the official end. But he hinted at the possibility of a Season 5 when he said that "there's very much the possibility of a fifth" but beyond that is "very unlikely."

This is not the first time Schnapp expressed interest to do another run after "Stranger Things" Season 4. When asked on the red carpet if the show could for more seasons, he replied that he can see a Season 5 happening. Reports have it that "Stranger Things" Season 4 will be split into two and the second half will be marketed as Season 5.