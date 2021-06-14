Novak Djokovic was in a buoyant mood after his incredible comeback win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim the French Open. The Serb is now targeting the 'golden' Grand Slam in 2021 after winning his second major of the year.

The world number one won the Australian Open in February and will defend his Wimbledon crown later this month. Djokovic's win at Roland Garros also saw him extend his lead in the overall race for 'Big Titles' against long-time rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The Serbian believes "everything is possible" going into the rest of the calendar year that also includes the Olympics in Tokyo and the US Open later in the year. He will be among the favourites in both events owing to his form in 2021.

"I have put myself in a good position to go for the Golden Slam," Djokovic said after claiming his 19th men's singles Grand Slam title, as quoted by BBC Sport. "Everything is possible. I've achieved some things that a lot of people thought it would be not possible for me to achieve."

Djokovic had to comeback from two sets down to beat Tsitsipas on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday. The Serb's second win at Roland Garros saw him become the only player in the Open Era, which began in 1968, to win all Grand Slams twice.

Marian Vajda, Djokovic's coach, also echoed his player's sentiments by stating their intention of claiming gold in Tokyo. But the world's top ranked player was wary, especially since he was in a similar situation in 2016 going into the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro having won the year's first two majors.

"I will enjoy this win and then think about Wimbledon in a few days' time," Djokovic said. "I don't have an issue to say that I'm going for the title in Wimbledon. Of course I am."

"Hopefully, I can use this confidence that I have right now [to take] into Wimbledon, as well. Then let's take it from there."

Djokovic may be one short in the race for Grand Slam titles (He has 19 against Nadal and Federer's 20 each) but in the overall race - which includes the four majors, ATP 1000 events, the Olympics singles event and the Nitto ATP Finals - he remains ahead.

Djokovic now has 60 "Big Titles" and that puts him three ahead of Nadal and six ahead of Federer. The Serb will be the favourite to extend his lead going into the second half of the campaign starting at Wimbledon that gets underway on June 28.