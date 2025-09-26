Former President Barack Obama has sharply criticised Donald Trump for spreading baseless health claims, warning that the US President's remarks falsely linking paracetamol use during pregnancy to autism amount to 'violence against the truth'.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Obama stressed that such misinformation risks harming women, fuelling parental anxiety, and deepening stigma against autistic people.

Obama's Warning Over Misinformation

'We have people in power making broad claims around certain drugs and autism that have been continuously disproven. The degree to which those comments can undermine public health, do harm to women who are pregnant, create anxiety for parents who do have children who are autistic, is violence against the truth,' the former President said.

Although Obama did not mention Trump by name, he referred to his 'successor at the Oval Office' who, just days earlier, urged pregnant women not to take paracetamol, a common painkiller, and falsely linked its use to autism.

Trump, during a recent campaign event in Florida, told supporters: 'Pregnant women should avoid paracetamol. Doctors won't tell you this, but it causes autism. We have to protect our babies.'

Medical experts and public health authorities have widely debunked the claim.

Experts Reject Trump's Remarks

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has repeatedly confirmed that no causal link exists between paracetamol (acetaminophen) and autism.

Similarly, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG) maintains that paracetamol remains a generally safe option for pregnant women when used at the lowest effective dose.

Dr Hannah Gardener, an epidemiologist at the University of Miami, told The Guardian that Trump's remarks had 'no basis in current science' and risked deterring pregnant women from using one of the few pain relief options considered safe.

Obama's intervention underscores growing concern among health experts that misinformation from political figures could shape behaviour and erode trust in established medical advice.

Autism Advocates Push Back

Advocacy groups also warned that Trump's comments could worsen stigma against autistic people.

The Autism Society of America issued a statement rejecting Trump's remarks and warning of real-world harm. 'Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition shaped by complex genetic and environmental factors, not routine medications like paracetamol,' the group said. It added that 'false claims do real harm by fuelling fear, misinformation, and discrimination'.

'False claims do real harm to our community by fuelling fear, misinformation, and discrimination,' the group said.

Political Divide Over Science

Obama's intervention underscores the widening political divide over science.

During his presidency, he championed evidence-based policymaking, often clashing with Trump over issues such as climate change and pandemic management.

His latest remarks reflect growing concern among health leaders that political rhetoric could sway personal medical decisions and erode trust in established science.

The Public Health Challenge

Public health experts now face the task of countering Trump's latest statement as he ramps up his campaign trail appearances.

Dr Leana Wen, a public health professor at George Washington University, warned on CNN that misinformation from influential figures spreads quickly and can shape behaviours with lasting consequences.

'When misinformation comes from those with influence, it spreads faster and has deeper consequences,' Wen said.

For doctors and scientists, the concern is not only about the accuracy of the information, but also its impact on everyday decision-making.