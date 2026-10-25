Former US President Barack Obama condemned a controversial Republican advert in Ohio and accused Donald Trump's allies of 'cruelty' as he urged voters in two key battleground states to back Democrats in the 3 November midterm elections.

Speaking at rallies in Cleveland, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, 24 October 2026, Obama said voters could use the midterms to curb the Trump administration's power and respond to mounting financial pressures on American households.

He argued that rising living costs were squeezing families and told supporters that backing Democratic candidates was the best way to 'rein in' the current administration.

The appearances followed weeks of campaigning centred on household finances, immigration and which party will control Congress for the final two years of Trump's presidency.

Voters will decide who holds the House of Representatives and the Senate, with early voting already under way in several states.

Obama Denounces Ohio 'Family Attack' Advert

Speaking in Cleveland, Obama argued that the midterm elections represented an opportunity to limit the Trump administration's influence over national policy. 'This election is our last, best chance to at least rein in some of the foolishness of this administration,' he told supporters.

Obama directed some of his sharpest criticism at Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy over a controversial campaign advert featuring Donna Arthur, the estranged mother of his Democratic opponent, Amy Acton. In the video, Arthur calls her daughter 'a liar' and makes remarks suggesting she has mental health problems, allegations that have not been substantiated.

The advert sparked criticism across party lines, including from Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who called for its withdrawal. Trump and Vice President JD Vance defended the campaign, with Trump telling reporters in Florida that criticism from a candidate's own mother was particularly persuasive.

#Watch: Barack Obama addressed a campaign rally in Ohio to rally support for Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections, taking aim at Donald Trump’s presidential record. The former president accused the Trump administration of displaying a level of “incompetence”… — Tapas Ranjan Nath (@nathtapas) October 25, 2026

Acton, a former director of the Ohio Department of Health, has publicly discussed experiencing homelessness, neglect and abuse during childhood. Her stepfather, Cledith Arthur, was indicted in 1978 on a rape charge involving Acton, who was then 12 years old.

Arthur pleaded not guilty but failed to appear for a court hearing, and the case never proceeded to trial. He died in 2004 without a conviction, while court records and contemporary reporting corroborate significant elements of Acton's childhood account.

Ramaswamy has rejected accusations that the advert exploits allegations of childhood abuse, maintaining that it concerns Acton's credibility. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said the advertisement was about what he characterised as her dishonesty, rather than the abuse allegations.

Before Obama addressed the Cleveland crowd, Acton accused Ramaswamy of exploiting her childhood for political advantage. 'Decency still matters,' she said, while Obama criticised Ramaswamy's conduct and declared that there was 'no line he will not cross' in pursuing political attention.

Obama also campaigned for Democratic Senate candidate Sherrod Brown, who is attempting to unseat Republican Senator Jon Husted. Both Ohio races have attracted national attention despite the state's increasingly Republican voting record.

Cost of Living at Heart of Obama's Economic Attack

Obama's criticism extended beyond political conduct to the financial pressures confronting American households. He acknowledged that voters had legitimate concerns about prices during the 2024 presidential election but argued that Trump's policies had failed to ease those pressures.

'Everything is more expensive now,' Obama told supporters, presenting rising costs as evidence of the administration's economic shortcomings. His sweeping assessment was a political claim, although official figures confirm that overall consumer prices have continued to increase.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, annual inflation reached 3.7 per cent in September 2026, compared with 3.4 per cent in August. Consumer prices rose by 0.6 per cent during September, driven partly by higher petrol and energy costs, although individual goods and services experienced different price movements.

Trump presented a contrasting assessment while campaigning for Republicans in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday evening. He defended his economic and immigration policies and promoted tariffs as a source of government revenue, maintaining that his administration was strengthening the country's economic position.

Obama also criticised Trump's handling of the war with Iran, arguing that threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz had increased Tehran's economic leverage and contributed to pressure on global energy markets. His description of Iran gaining 'veto power' over the waterway was a political characterisation rather than an established legal or diplomatic status.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump addressed the conflict while speaking to reporters after casting his ballot in West Palm Beach, Florida, alongside First Lady Melania Trump. He said he might have to 'finish it off' or reach an agreement with Iran, adding, 'Either way, we win.'

Obama also mocked Trump's White House renovations, joking that the gold-heavy interior resembled a Cheesecake Factory opened by Saddam Hussein. The remark formed part of his broader criticism that the president was concentrating on expensive renovations while American families struggled with living costs.

Michigan Rally Targets Faith Attacks and Voter Doubts

Later in Detroit, Obama campaigned for Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, a former public health official facing Republican Mike Rogers. The former president defended El-Sayed against accusations of radicalism and criticised attacks that referenced his Muslim faith.

'We have seen this movie before. I starred in it,' Obama told supporters at Cass Technical High School, referring to false claims previously circulated about his birthplace and religion. He also praised El-Sayed's Michigan roots, declaring, 'Abdul is as Michigan as it gets.'

Despite Obama's endorsement, Democrats face scepticism among some voters whose support could prove decisive. Detroit canvasser Chunnika Hodges told the Associated Press that some Black voters were considering Rogers because they believed years of supporting Democrats had failed to deliver meaningful improvements in their communities.

Obama is scheduled to campaign in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, alongside Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff and gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms. The appearance will form part of the Democrats' final effort to mobilise voters ahead of the 3 November elections, when control of both chambers of Congress will be decided.