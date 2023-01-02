"Octopath Traveler 2," an upcoming role-playing game developed by Square Enix and Acquire, is expected to be one of the biggest releases this year considering that it is a sequel to the massively popular "Octopath Traveler" released in 2018. Fans are already excited about the title as it will feature eight new characters with a setting separate from previous games of the series. Here's what we know so far.

'Octopath Traveler 2' release date, platforms

The "Octopath Traveler 2" release date was already announced when the game was first unveiled during the September 2022 Nintendo Direct. The game will be launched on February 24, 2023.

Unlike the first game was a Nintendo Switch exclusive upon launch, "Octopath Traveler 2" would be launched simultaneously to multiple platforms. The game will be released for the PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch, according to Inverse.

'Octopath Traveler 2' story, characters

The "Octopath Traveler 2" setting is a new world called Solistia and players who tried the previous game will immediately see that the new game's setting is very different from the old game. Based on the reveal trailer, Solistia seems to be undergoing an industrial revolution with cities giving off that steampunk vibe with all the steam engines, grand castles, and horse-drawn carriages.

There are eight new characters that will be introduced in "Octopath Traveler 2." They are Hikari - The Warrior (For Home), Agnea - The Dancer (For Stardom), Partitio - The Merchant (For Prosperity), Osvald - The Scholar (For Revenge), Throne - The Thief (For Freedom), Temenos - The Cleric (For Truth), Ochette - the Hunter (For Legends), and Castti - The Apothecary (For Memories).

Players can choose from any of these eight characters which means that a players have eight different stories to explore considering that each one has his or her own goal. What's interesting is that these characters can interact in the game, which will somehow affect the story to a certain degree.

"Apparently when two specific protagonists meet they can start a new story that involves both of them, so you won't simply have other characters as voiceless party members," Inverse noted.

New features in the 'Octopath Traveler 2' gameplay

While "Octopath Traveler 2" still features the same formula in the first game, such as turn-based battles, path actions for each character, a massive world map, and a number of sidequests, the new game will introduce a new mechanic called the Break & Boost system.

Characters will receive one Boost point in each turn, which can be used to allow them extra actions. Meanwhile, enemies will have a shield gauge which can be lowered by hitting them with attacks that they are weak against. Enemies enter a "Break" state once their shield gauge is depleted and they won't be able to act for a few turns.

Each character will also have a unique talent and a latent power that can help in battles. For instance, Partitio's talent is "Business Partners, which can give buffs to those he hired during battles. Meanwhile, his latest power is called "Hoot and Holler," which replenishes the BP of a party member.