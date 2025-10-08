Odell Beckham Jr has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy after the NFL handed him a six-game suspension for violating its performance-enhancing drugs (PED) policy.

The former Super Bowl champion and current free agent insists he did nothing wrong, yet questions swirl over how his test revealed signs of elevated testosterone — and what, exactly, the star wide receiver might have taken.

The league has remained tight-lipped, leaving fans and insiders speculating about the substance that has temporarily sidelined one of football's most recognisable names.

Beckham Accepts Suspension, Denies Intentional Wrongdoing

The NFL confirmed the suspension earlier this week, citing a violation of the league's strict PED policy. According to multiple reports, Beckham's test showed signs of elevated testosterone, a result commonly linked to the use of anabolic substances or testosterone boosters.

Talking to the Pivot Podcast, Beckham shared that he has accepted the suspension. He clarifies, however, that he has never intentionally taken any PED.

The suspension takes immediate effect, ruling him out until Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season. Under the league's collective bargaining agreement, a first-time PED offence typically results in a six-game suspension without pay.

The decision came after standard testing procedures under the NFL's jointly administered anti-doping programme, which maintains a strict policy on banned substances.

Career Crossroads for the Free Agent Receiver

Beckham's suspension arrives at a pivotal time in his career. Once regarded as one of the NFL's most dynamic wide receivers, he has struggled to maintain form in recent years.

Since his breakout with the New York Giants between 2014 and 2018, Beckham has played for the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and, most recently, the Miami Dolphins.

His time in Miami was short-lived. During the 2024 season, he recorded nine catches for 55 yards across nine games before mutually parting ways with the team in December. Despite limited production, several clubs were reportedly monitoring Beckham for a potential signing in 2025. The

PED suspension, however, now complicates any immediate return to the league.

What Did Beckham Really Take?

The question on everyone's mind remains: what did Odell Beckham Jr actually take? The NFL's statement referred only to 'elevated testosterone levels', without specifying the precise compound or supplement that caused the result.

Medical and anti-doping experts note that elevated testosterone readings can result from various sources, including contaminated supplements, unlisted ingredients in over-the-counter products, or prescribed hormone treatments under certain medical exemptions.

Anti-doping specialists also point out that accidental ingestion of banned ingredients in nutritional supplements is not uncommon among athletes.

While some analysts suggest that Beckham's case could have been the result of a contaminated product, there has been no official confirmation. Both the player and the league have declined to elaborate further, citing confidentiality within the NFL's drug-testing policy.

Mixed Public Reaction and Uncertain Future

The news has divided public opinion. Supporters argue that Beckham's record and willingness to accept the punishment suggest accountability rather than intent to cheat.

Critics, meanwhile, believe the violation further damages his already volatile reputation. On social media, fans have expressed frustration that details of the banned substance remain undisclosed.

Beckham's career has previously been marked by both highlight performances and controversy. He won a Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 but has battled injuries and inconsistency since. The current suspension delays any chance of a comeback until late in the 2025 season, leaving teams cautious about signing him.

Despite the uncertainty, Beckham has indicated his desire to continue playing once eligible. For now, his focus appears to be on clearing his name as speculation continues over the nature of the PED that led to his six-game ban.