A day before he was set to face a grand jury, former LSU star Kyren Lacy was found dead. The 24-year-old's death in Houston, Texas, on 12 April 2025, followed a police pursuit and was ruled an apparent suicide. But this was more than a tragic end to a promising football career; it was the final chapter in a story clouded by a fatal car crash, a disputed negligent homicide charge, and persistent claims that the evidence against him told the wrong story entirely.

The Crash That Sparked a Firestorm

The fatal collision occurred on 17 December 2024 in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, killing 78-year-old Herman Hall. Police alleged that Lacy, driving a Dodge Charger, was speeding and illegally overtaking vehicles when his manoeuvre forced other drivers to swerve, triggering a multi-vehicle crash. Investigators claimed Lacy then fled the scene without reporting the incident.

An arrest warrant was issued on 10 January 2025, and Lacy later turned himself in, facing charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle. He was released the same day on $151,000 (£112,042) bail, with his court hearing scheduled for 13 April 2025.

Claims of Innocence and Disputed Evidence

In the weeks leading up to his death, Lacy's defence team mounted a public challenge to the police narrative, insisting a crucial piece of evidence had been misinterpreted. His attorney, Matthew Ory, revealed that newly obtained surveillance footage painted a starkly different picture of the incident. The video, Ory claimed, proved Lacy was not responsible, showing he was approximately 72 yards behind the collision and had safely returned to his lane well before the impact occurred.

🚨 Watch this 44-minute interview with Attorney Matt Ory.



"At the time of impact, (Kyren Lacy) is 72.6 yards behind the vehicles... that is NOT how this story was ever painted." https://t.co/g8ObauC8mj pic.twitter.com/EA1ZrZugbG — ᴄʜᴀsᴇ (@BolieveInNix) October 3, 2025

Speaking to WBRZ, Ory argued that while Lacy had passed vehicles in a no-pass zone earlier, that action was separate from the crash itself. By the time the collision happened, he was no longer in the act of overtaking and, therefore, should not have been held legally liable.

In interviews with local outlets HTV 10 and WBRZ, Ory was adamant that the former LSU star had been 'wrongly blamed' and that investigators had misinterpreted the evidence. He insisted the footage was proof of Lacy's innocence, suggesting authorities had rushed to assign fault without a thorough examination of the facts.

Career Fallout and Mounting Pressure

The charges delivered a devastating blow to Lacy's NFL aspirations. Despite a strong final season at LSU, where he led the team in touchdown receptions in 2024, his reputation was tarnished. The NFL revoked his invitation to the 2025 Scouting Combine, a move his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, criticised as 'unjust' and 'premature'. Arceneaux argued that Lacy was being punished before his case was even heard.

The weight of the legal battle and the intense public scrutiny took a heavy toll. Friends described Lacy as deeply affected, and the looming grand jury hearing, coupled with the uncertainty of his future, reportedly bore down heavily on his mental health.

Tragic Final Hours

On the night of 12 April 2025, Houston police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance involving Lacy, who allegedly fired a weapon into the ground during an argument before fleeing in his vehicle. This sparked a police pursuit that stretched across several miles.

Authorities reported that Lacy's car eventually crashed; when officers approached, they found him with a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound. No officers had fired their weapons. His death, officially ruled a suicide, came less than 24 hours before a grand jury was set to review his case, prompting widespread sorrow and renewing calls for a closer look at the evidence that had placed him at the centre of the tragedy.