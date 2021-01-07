Months after a reunion episode of "Friends" was announced, another hit NBC series is rumoured to be going for a reboot. Greg Daniels, creators of the hit American sitcom "The Office," has revealed that a reunion "is more likely now" than ever.

"The Office" was recently removed from Netflix and made available for streaming on NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock. Creator Greg Daniels suggested that the migration of the show to NBC's streaming service might be just the thing that can make the reboot happen.

"I think it's probably more likely now that the show is on Peacock," Daniels told E! News. However, he added that there are certainly no plans being made for it right now.

Daniels also explained that there might be an issue with the reboot, despite the fan's increasing interest in it. "People are more open to it now it seems. The issue is — what is left to be said about the characters?" he noted.

"The Office," American version of a British series of the same name, debuted in March 2005 and ran for nine seasons before it went off the air in May 2013. The Emmy-winning mockumentary sitcom depicted the everyday work lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Steve Carell played the well-meaning yet mostly clueless boss Michael Scott in the series.

The comedy also starred Mindy Kaling, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Angela Kinsey, and Jenna Fischer.

In case a reunion takes place, Daniels said "there's been some talk" that it would be a one-off special like the "Friends" reunion episode which will be released on HBO Max. He also said that it would be difficult to decide where to start the story since the show's final episode teased a future where many of the characters were no longer working at Dunder Mifflin.

"The weird thing about that is when we ended it, we jumped forward a year and a lot of them aren't working there anymore. It would be fun to find some lost episodes and shoot them as if they were back in 2010 or something," he added.

As of now, the fans of the show can still enjoy all 201 episodes on Peacock, which announced that the series will be available on its platform for five years as of now. Several extras and spoofs from the series would also be released on the site.

The show is also available on Amazon prime video.