Taylor Swift has come up with the best reply after "The Office" star Rainn Wilson said that he had no idea who she was.

It all started when the "Willow" singer used a gif of Wilson's character in "The Office," Dwight Schrute, to react to a headline on her latest album, "Evermore." An outlet called her new LP an "undeniable folk-pop masterpiece," to which she responded with a gif of Wilson's character crying and saying "thank you."

Wilson then shared her tweet saying jokingly that he had no idea who Taylor Swift was, and wrote," "I do not know who this is. Inventor of the Swiffer?"

The 31-year-old singer responded by sharing a gif of John Krasinski's "The Office" character, Jim, mouthing to the camera, "Touché." Jim had also been saying it to Wilson's character Dwight.

Wilson has not responded to the tweet yet even though the fans of the singer and the hit TV sitcom had a lot of fun with their Twitter exchange.

A user wrote, "I can't stop laughing. I can't. Stop," while another commented: "Hah. Rain Wilson reacting to Taylor Swift. My mind Exploding I love the office so much, so does Taylor."

The Grammy-winner has always been a fan of the mockumentary sitcom television series. She even made a whole parody of the show in a behind-the-scenes clip from the video of her song "Ours" in 2011. The parody showed a fresh new set of workers who could fit right in with the original cast.

Taylor recently celebrated her 31st birthday and admitted that it is her favorite birthday until she turns 113, because she adores the number 13. The singer celebrated her birthday by dropping her 9th studio album "Evermore."

"Ever since I was 13, I've been excited about turning 31 because it's my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You've all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!" she wrote while announcing her new album.

She went on to add, "I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you. There are 15 tracks on the standard edition of evermore, but the deluxe physical edition will include two bonus tracks - "right where you left me" and "it's time to go."