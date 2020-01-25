Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAS) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, on Sunday February 2. The royal couple will also walk the red carpet on one of the biggest nights in UK's film calendar. They will also be the guests of honour at the awards ceremony.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 2nd February," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter on Friday. This is the tenth anniversary of Prince William becoming the President of BAFTA, the world's leading independent arts charity. The Duke of Cambridge will introduce and present the Fellowship, BAFTA's highest accolade, to film producer Kathleen Kennedy, Evening Standard reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 2nd February. pic.twitter.com/IZRSEwbWwr January 24, 2020

"We are so pleased the Duke and Duchess will join us to celebrate another outstanding year in film. This year marks the Duke's tenth year as BAFTA's President and his involvement has been invaluable to the work we do, from launching our global new talent activity in 2011, to supporting the BAFTA Scholarships programme and assisting with the most far-reaching fundraising campaign BAFTA has ever undertaken. We are immensely grateful to Their Royal Highnesses for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming them to the Film Awards on Sunday 2 February," said Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA.

William has been president of the organisation since February 2010. In 2013, the father-of-three helped relaunch BAFTA's learning and new talent programme, which encourages young people from all backgrounds to enter the film, games and television industries. The organisation also has a scholarships programme named after him -- the Prince William Scholarships in Film, Games and Television. The royal couple regularly support BAFTA's charitable activities by attending events as well as award ceremonies.

This is however the fourth time that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the BAFTAs together. They attended the awards ceremony together in 2017, 2018 (when Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis) and again last year. Last year the royal couple pulled out all the stops for the glitzy night. Kate looked stunning in a one-shouldered white gown by her go-to designer, Alexander McQueen, while William looked dapper in a black tux.

This year is majorly different from the previous years at the BAFTAS. The Academy plans to go carbon neutral for the first time ever. Guests have been asked to "dress sustainably."

"Sustainability is very important to BAFTA, and we're doing more than ever before. The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, BAFTA is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible," a spokesperson told Harpers Bazaar.