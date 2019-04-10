A substitute teacher with Toledo Public Schools in Ohio is being investigated for allegedly having sex with an underage student in the classroom.

Jason J. Sybert, 41, from Waterville, taught math at Bowsher High School till Friday when he resigned — a day after being placed on administration leave — to avoid a disciplinary hearing. He turned himself in to the police Tuesday and was charged with four counts of sexual battery.

According to Toledo Municipal Court records obtained by The Blade, Sybert was accused of having sexual intercourse with a female student at least twice in a classroom at Bowsher, between April 1 and May 30, 2018. On one occasion, the former teacher also allegedly performed oral sex on the student as well as received fellatio. The unidentified student was 17 years old when the alleged offenses occurred.

Patty Mazur, a spokesman for Toledo Public Schools, said the school resource officer, the Ohio Department of Education as well as Lucas County Children Services were notified after the victim, who recently turned 18, came forward with the allegations Thursday. Sybert was found in violation of the Licensure Code of Professional Conduct for Ohio Educators, including board policies, the Toledo Federation of Teachers collective bargaining agreement, and "other just and reasonable cause."

Toledo Public Schools Chief of Staff James Gant released the following statement Monday, regarding the matter:

"A long-term substitute teacher for Toledo Public Schools was placed on paid administrative leave on April 3, 2019 pending the outcome of an internal investigation into violations of district policies and code of conduct for Ohio educators. However, per his contractual rights, this individual chose to resign from Toledo Public Schools on April 4th and forego a formal disciplinary hearing. Toledo Police have been contacted and are aware of the situation."

Sybert was hired by the district in March 2017. At the time, he received glowing remarks from the people he listed as references on his application. Most of them called him a professional, thoughtful, analytical, and helpful. One reference wrote Sybert "connects" with students and "is who I would like my own children to model themselves on."

According to the resume Sybert submitted at the time of his employment, he graduated from Bowling Green State University in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in individualized studies with a focus on adolescent young adult mathematics education. Prior to his stint as a substitute teacher, he owned an automotive company in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Apart from the victim, no other students have come forward with any allegations against Sybert, Mazur confirmed. The accused was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Toledo Municipal Court.

Last week, Primo H. Leung, 36, who taught special education at Concord High School, New Hampshire, was accused of sexually assaulting a former middle school student in Massachusetts and New Hampshire between 2015 and 2016. A day after he found out he was being investigated for child rape, he tried to end his life by "slicing his neck and his arms" after leaving "goodbye letters for friends and family." He was receiving treatment in the Concord Hospital when he was arrested.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.