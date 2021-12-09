A picture submitted at the ongoing sex trafficking trial against Ghislaine Maxwell showed her and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein lounging in the log cabin at Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral estate.

The picture showed the British socialite in a blue checked shirt, resting her arm on the late sex offender's knee. It appears to have been taken from the exact same spot in the Queen's hut in Glen Beg where the monarch was previously photographed with her friend Margaret Rhodes. While Maxwell and Epstein's picture had a cup of coffee or tea resting on the wall of the cabin behind them, the Queen's picture had a cold drink placed on the same spot.

There is also a picture of Prince Philip, the Queen's late husband, on the same bench. The Duke of Edinburgh was captured having a meal with his great-granddaughter Mia while a glass of beer was resting on the wall behind him.

Though the image submitted to the trial was not dated, it is believed that it was taken when Maxwell and Epstein were invited by Prince Andrew to his mother's Scottish estate in 1999, reports Mail Online.

The image, along with several others of Maxwell and Epstein together, was presented to the jury in Maxwell's trial in New York as evidence that they were "partners in crime." One of the photographs showed Maxwell massaging Epstein's feet on his private jet, which was named the Lolita Express, while another showed her kissing his cheek with her arms wrapped around him. They were seen sitting on a motorbike together in one of the pictures, which were seized from Epstein's Manhattan mansion during an FBI raid following his arrest on sex trafficking charges in 2019.

The Queen's son Prince Andrew, who has been sued by Epstein's accuser Virginia Giuffre for having sex with her thrice when she was underage, continues to deny any knowledge of the paedophile's sex trafficking affairs. However, the trial against Maxwell has received some evidence which could be damaging for the Duke of York as well.

Earlier this month, a victim of Epstein said that she remembers the British royal being present on the disgraced financier's private jet, a claim which was confirmed by the pilot as well. Meanwhile, Epstein's housekeeper also recalled Andrew's visits to the place recalling him as a "polite and a very nice guy" and "the only guy" who left them a tip.