Roy Hodgson has stepped down from his role as Crystal Palace manager, with Oliver Glasner taking over from him.

News of Hodgson's departure comes after he fell ill when overseeing his side's training session last Thursday and subsequently had to be escorted to hospital to undergo tests.

Crystal Palace's scheduled pre-match conference on Thursday ahead of the side's upcoming clash away to Everton was cancelled at short notice due to Hodgson requiring medical treatment. The 76-year-old is now out of hospital and in a stable condition.

Assistant coaches, Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington took over from Hodgson after he left the club's training ground on Thursday and will take charge of the match at Everton on Monday night.

Hodgson reflected on his departure, saying: "This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside."

Last Thursday's incident was the second time this season that Hodgson had fallen ill, as he missed his side's 3-1 loss to Aston Villa last September after being sent to hospital on the morning of the game.

Crystal Palace's 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at Selhurst Park last Monday was the last time Hodgson took charge of a match for the Eagles.

Hodgson had been under immense pressure in recent weeks due to Crystal Palace's disappointing form and reports of him being dismissed spread prior to him falling ill last week.

The South London side have won just two out of their last 15 matches in all competitions and sit in 16th place in the Premier League, just five points above the relegation zone. Some of the recent results include a 4-1 loss away to Brighton & Hove Albion and a 5-0 thrashing on the road against Arsenal.

The supporters of Crystal Palace have been making their voices clear on wanting a managerial and structural change at the club as banners were displayed in the crowds at recent matches.

Fans were particularly frustrated with Hodgson during Crystal Palace's FA Cup third-round replay defeat away to Everton last month, as he substituted star player, Eberechi Eze, despite the side requiring a goal to remain in the competition.

After previously managing the club from 2017-2021, Hodgson returned to Crystal Palace last March on a short-term contract after Patrick Vieira was dismissed. The Englishman was able to steer the club to Premier League safety after taking charge when the team was sitting just three points above the drop zone.

Last summer, Hodgson agreed to stay on at Selhurst Park as he signed a new one-year deal, but he will now not see out the remaining few months of his contract. It is unclear after a 48-year managerial career if the 76-year-old will choose to return to football management or head towards retirement.

Glasner was believed to have previously been in discussions with Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish and the club's Sporting Director, Dougie Freedman. The Austrian has now signed a deal until the end of the 2025/2026 season and will soon get to work on improving Crystal Palace's fortunes.

Glasner touched on his arrival at Crystal Palace, commenting: "I am very happy to join Crystal Palace F.C. as manager. I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the club's supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about."

Prior to being appointed, Glasner had been out of work since last summer as he departed Eintracht Frankfurt after two seasons in charge. His crowning achievement with the Bundesliga club was winning the UEFA Europa League in the 2021/2022 season.

Glasner's side beat Rangers on penalties in the final after impressively seeing off Barcelona and West Ham United in the previous rounds of the competition.

Crystal Palace's Premier League game at home with Burnley this Saturday will be Glasner's first match in charge of the club. The Eagles' upcoming league fixtures over the coming weeks include tough matchups against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Prior to pinpointing Glasner as Hodgson's replacement, Crystal Palace was keen to appoint Ipswich manager, Kieran McKenna. However, due to his side fighting for promotion to the Championship, McKenna was not willing to leave his current club mid-season and make the move to Crystal Palace.

Also, acquiring McKenna would have resulted in Crystal Palace having to pay a compensation fee, something which has not been an issue with appointing Glasner, as he has been unemployed by a club.