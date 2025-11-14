British soul popstar Olivia Dean is gearing up for the biggest tour of her career following the success of her new album and chart-topping single, 'Man I Need'. The British singer just announced that she will be touring North America starting on 10 July 2026. The first show in her The Art of Loving Live tour will be in San Francisco, followed by additional shows in Texas, New York, and more.

Dean will also head to Canada to showcase her singing chops to her avid fans.

Tickets for Dean's concert will be on sale starting 18 November 18 at 10 a.m. local time via the singer's official website. Meanwhile, a Spotify presale will go live at exactly 10 a.m. local time.

Public ticket sales for Dean's upcoming tour will begin on 21 November at 10 a.m. local time.

What Fans Can Expect From Olivia Dean's North American Tour

Concert-goers can look forward to a setlist that draws heavily from The Art of Loving. But Dean will most likely perform songs from her other album, Messy.

Alongside big production values, Dean has indicated that she will retain a sense of emotional connection and storytelling in her performance.

'I just want people to feel like I get it, and they get it. We're all going through the same thing, really. It's so flattering when people say they hear themselves in my stories. Happy, sad – everything. I just want people to feel stuff,' Dean told The Line of Best Fit.

Olivia Dean To Tour Europe and The United Kingdom

But fans who can no longer wait to see Dean perform live have an opportunity to see her up close and personal in a series of other shows.

The 26-year-old will first go on tour in the United Kingdom and Europe in April. She is also scheduled to do a six-night residency at London's O2 Arena around the same time.

More specifically, Dean will be performing at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on April 22 and 23. This will be followed by a live performance at Manchester's Co-Op Live on April 25.

Due to a surge in demand for tickets, Dean added even more dates to her UK and Europe tours.

Dean is set to perform in Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo, Milan, Paris, and more as part of the European leg of her tour.

Breakthrough Album Fuels Big Ambitions

Dean's highly anticipated sophomore effort, The Art of Loving, dropped on 25 September and debuted at No. 1 on the UK Album Charts. The album explores themes of self-love, connection, and vulnerability, giving her a compelling narrative for a live performance.

Her lead track, 'Man I Need', further amplified Dean's momentum, firmly establishing the singer as a rising force in the music industry.

Other popular songs from The Art of Loving album include Close Up, Nice to Each Other, So Easy (To Fall In Love), Something Inbetween, Let Alone the One You Love, Lady Lady, Loud, The Art of Loving (Intro), Baby Steps, A Couple Minutes, and I've Seen It.